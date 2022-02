Why does the Bundesliga have a break at the end of January?

The Bundesliga returned unusually early in early January after a brief winter break, but after just two days of matches has taken another breath at the end of the month for an international holiday that sees no European nation in action. Bundesliga.com explains Not only is it unusual to have an international holiday in January, but it is also very rare to have a period in which FIFA organizes matches without having any European country involved. However, things will be calm in all UEFA countries for the last week of January 2022. The reason for this is that FIFA guaranteed the continental confederations in the summer of 2020 an additional window due to the COVID-19 interruptions in the autumn of that year, where clubs would have to release players for national teams. As UEFA was able to host the matches during that August / September window, there are no European matches to be played. View: Poland Robert Lewandowski was named the best player in the world CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, the Asian and Oceanic confederations will qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in January, while the African Cup of Nations will have its elimination rounds straight to Cameroon. Therefore, the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs must release the players called up by those confederations. For most of those remaining, some teams will run training camps, others simply by allowing players to breathe. Players called up for January international matches: Japan Ko Itakura (Schalke), Genki Haraguchi (Union Berlin), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dsseldorf), Takuma Asano (Bochum) Australia Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Brandon Borrello (Dynamo Dresden) US Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg) View: Pepi among the latest American newcomers to the Bundesliga Niger Jamilu Collins (Paderborn), Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin) Ecuador Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg) mountain Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim) South Korea Jae-sung Lee (Mainz), Woo-yeong Jeong (Freiburg) Burkina Faso Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) Cameroon Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich) Chile Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen) Colombia Rafael Borre (Eintracht Frankfurt) Egypt Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart) Guinea Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig) Ivory Coast Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen) Morocco Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt) Panama Andres Andrade (Armenia Bielefeld) SENEGAL Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) Tunisia Ellyes Skhiri (Cologne)

