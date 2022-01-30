Friendly rivalries exist between fishermen News, Sports, Work





Hollywood often stumbles and gets lost when it comes to presenting fishing in a context that most fishermen would admit is fair and accurate, but in those cases where the director and actors understand it properly, it can be a run at home. . “Shy old men” for example, it hit him outside the park while Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon – Max Goldman and John Gustafson, respectively – in the film – portrayed the 50-year-old rivalry of neighbors who agreed on virtually nothing, including who were the best fishermen . The garbage conversation dominated the dialogue throughout the film. The tone and tendency of sullen elders – boasting and insulting – erupt in relationships between fishermen around the world, including longtime fishing friends Paul Shultz and Joe Hierro. Boardman residents share many wonderful memories on lakes throughout the Youngstown-Warren area. Paul and son Brad enjoy competing as a team in the Muransky Companies Bass Classic, taking advantage of the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley. They will be back on the field this year at Evans Lake at the United Way fundraiser on June 4, but Paul will be in the water before and after with friend Joe as often as they can get together. “My favorite moments are with my best fishing friend, Joe.” tha Pali. “Any time we can spend fishing together is invaluable.” Joe and Paul have a host of favorite fishing holes they have learned over the years of experience working together. Fishing is one thing. Destruction is quite different. “We are becoming ‘Shy Old Women’ because we like to beat each other.” tha Pali. “We often fish for the Berlin Reservoir for bumps and bumps, either on my boat or by the shore in the fall, when they retreat from the lake.” Autumn is also the season when they can hit the boat harbors at Mosquito Lake State Park Navy for excellent mushroom, t-shirt and perch fishing. Their accumulation extends to the ice fishing that Paul and Joe enjoy together, though they have not used Grumpy Elders’s recent practical jokes, such as leaving dead fish in each other’s car or dragging a shack over thin ice. . “Joe and I have been fishing on ice for many years. I had a great fall fishing season in Berlin, with some trips that resulted in limited freezer catches.” Like all fishermen going through the long northeast Ohio winter, Paul will be ready to fish with Joe again in the spring. “I look forward to what the new year brings – I hope good health and good fishing.” he said. It’s a good bet that their adventures will be marked by the many strong thrills they have learned along with their success in catching fish. Books by Jack Wollitz, “The ordinary fisherman” explores the emotions and chills that make fishing fun. He likes emails from readers. Send a note to [email protected] The latest news of today and more in the inbox

