A significant increase in the nonimmigrant visa fee is expected by September

The Biden administration has proposed raising tariffs on almost all nonimmigrant visas. While U.S. officials say the move is needed to better align visa prices with what it costs to make sure, critics worry that if the administration does not address visa waiting times, rising costs could mean fewer travelers. and students coming to the United States.

According to an announcement from the Federal Register, the State Department expects the new pricing to take effect by September and is accepting comments on the proposed increase by February 28th.

All tariff increases are taking place at a time when tourism and travel in the United States are already at an all-time low, and the State Department is imposing six-month to one-year waits in many countries for a tourist or business. for the travel visa, David Bier, an immigration policy expert at the Cato Institute, told VOA.

State Department figures show that visas with the largest number of applications are tourism, business and study.

A nonimmigrant visa allows the holder to travel as a tourist or to live, work or study temporarily in the US under certain conditions. Visa applications for tourism, B1 and B2, and for student visas, F, M, J, will increase from $ 160 to $ 245, an increase of 54%. While employment-based visas, H, L, O, P, Q and R, are going from $ 190 to $ 310, a 63% increase.





The most important thing is whether visas are issued immediately. If the administration increases costs, but there is no major improvement in service from the State Department, then the result will be far fewer passengers, Bier added.

U.S. airport traffic has dropped in recent years, counting domestic and international passengers. According to Transportation Safety Administration, he examined a total of 1.1 million people on January 26th. On the same date in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, that number was more than 2 million.

Promises

Addressing America’s immigration system was one of the key campaign promises of President Joe Bidens. On his first day on duty, he discovered U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, comprehensive immigration reform legislation that included an eight-year journey to citizenship for some 11 million undocumented immigrants to the United States, a plan to clean up remaining employment-based visas, and a plan to prevent aging visa holders from aging employment base. of the system, among others.

But legislation has stalled in Congress and is seen primarily as all but dead.

Immigrants have done so much for America during the pandemic as they have done throughout our history. The country supports immigration reform. Congress must act, tha Biden.

Immigration experts say that while Biden changed many of his predecessor policies often described as anti-immigration, an executive order from the Trump administration restricting legal immigration and issuing temporary work visas contributed to longer waits for nonimmigrant visas.

The State Department also temporarily suspended routine visa services at all US embassies and consulates in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are reopening under a phased resumption of visa services, but about a quarter are partially or completely closed, according to the Cato Institute.

U.S. consulates around the world are a key component of the “visa processing” immigration system that authorizes travel to the United States, but many consulates remain closed and open ones report record waiting times. [more than one year] in dozens of countries, wrote Bier in a final analysis.

A State Department official told VOA that US embassies and consulates have information online about operating status and what services are currently being provided.

According to Bier, in January most consulates reported a 202-day wait for a visa appointment for business travelers and tourists, from 95 days in April 2021. For students and exchange visitors, the wait was about 38 days, from 25 days about one year ago, and 62 days for all others, including skilled temporary workers, from 40 days in April 2021.





Effect on students, workers

A state spokesman explained that the consular operations of the departments are mainly funded by service fees and the proposed fee increase is to ensure that the agency is fully covering the costs of providing these services.

The visa fees charged by the Department are generally based on the cost of providing visa services and are determined after conducting a cost study of such a service, the spokesman told VOA by email. The assessment of the actual cost of the service in combination with the demand forecasts over many years determined the tariffs published in the proposed tariff plan.

Tariff increases should translate into better service, especially in shorter waiting times, which is especially important for students, said Jill Welch, senior policy adviser to the Alliance of Presidents on Higher Education and Immigration.

We are still assessing the potential impact of the proposed rule on the influx of international students to the United States. It’s important for [the State Department] to have sufficient resources to process visa applications, especially for those students and scholars who are in a short time frame for obtaining their visas in order to arrive on time for the academic term, Welch said.

International students at U.S. colleges and universities contributed nearly $ 41 billion to the U.S. economy and supported 458,290 jobs in the 2018-19 academic year, according to a survey by NAFSA: International Educators Association. In the 2020-2021 academic year, international students contributed $ 28.4 billion to the U.S. economy, a decline of nearly 27%, or $ 10.3 billion, largely due to the pandemic.

But not everyone believes that higher visa costs will have a huge impact.

Marcelo Barros, an international student career expert in Washington, told VOA that although the fee increase was unfortunate, it would not stop people from coming to the US

This will not have any significant impact [student] registration or at [employment-based visas]. This will not have any significant impact on companies’ desire to hire talent outside the US, he said, adding that if travelers, students or highly skilled workers want to come to the US, they will pay the fee young.