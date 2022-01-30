



Portugal is voting in an early general election that is unlikely to result in a majority government, but that could lead to the far-right Chega party becoming the third largest group in parliament. The election was on Sunday caused in December after the long agreement between the prime minister, the socialist minority government, Antnio Costas and its allies in the Portuguese Communist Party and the Left Bloc, broke down during the negotiations for the approval of the 2022 budget. The Impossible Alliance known as lowonaor the makeshift solution eventually collapsed when the Communists and the Left Bloc joined right-wing parties in rejecting the budget bill after weeks of tense negotiations. The election, held two years ahead of schedule, will delay the adoption of an spending program to use the 45 billion (38 billion) EU recovery funds to launch the economy amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Costa, who has served as prime minister since 2015, had previously accused him lowona partners of irresponsible behavior by voting against his budget, and hopes to be able to government alone if re-elected. Despite the seemingly volatile nature of his minority government, Costa has won praise for Portugal’s post-crisis economic recovery, overturning unpopular austerity measures and overseeing one of Europe’s most successful Covid vaccination programs. Everyone is realizing how important these elections are and how important it is to have a solid victory that will give the country stability and generate consensus and national unity that is essential for us to turn the page on this pandemic. Costa said at a rally in Porto Friday. But recent polls suggest the center-right Social Democrats (PSD) are crawling ahead of the Socialists even though neither party is on track to win a full majority. Once again, the party that gets the most votes will have to rely on the support of smaller parties to govern. The Socialists have pledged to raise the minimum wage in Western Europe’s poorest country from 705 (582) per month to 900, while the PSD has promised to cut taxes on corporate profits and personal income. Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa (center) during a rally in Lisbon. Photo: Horacio Villalobos # Corbis / Getty Images According to opinion polls, the Chega party, led by former television footballer Andr Ventura, is gaining more and more support and could cross the left-wing bloc to become the third largest force in parliament. Chega’s anti-Roma rhetoric, attacks on beneficiaries and swearing at what it sees as a corrupt elite have begun to hit many voters. After winning a seat in the 2019 general election with 1.3% of the vote, the party secured 11.9% in the presidential election of recent years. While PSD leader Rui Rio has ruled out a coalition with Chega, the Venturas party could still play a key role in forming or supporting a PSD government. If the predictions are correct, Chega could mimic the example of Spanish far-right party Vox, which has been the third largest party in Congress since November 2019. Vox has not only proved essential in forming three regional governments in Spain, but also also dragged the country’s conservative People’s party further to the right. On Saturday, Voxs leader Santiago Abascal hosted a meeting in Madrid with other far-right European politicians, including Frances Marine Le Pen and Hungary’s Viktor Orbn. We are the ones defending Europe, Abascal said at the event. We will not allow the sickle and hammer flag to fly, neither the crescent flag, nor the dark flag of the world elites.

