Freedom Convoy: Ottawa’s Rideau Center closes early due to maskless protesters





The Ottawas Rideau Center will remain closed on Sunday, as the protest against COVID-19 mandates continues just blocks away on Parliament Hill. The popular shopping destination closed its doors early on Saturday as reports circulated of unmasked people filling the mall. Photos on social media showed dozens of unmasked shoppers in line at the LCBO and sitting in the mall looking to warm up during the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates two blocks away on Parliament Hill. The temperature was -13C Saturday afternoon, with the wind chill making it feel like -23. “The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is our priority and out of an abundance of caution, CF Rideau Center will be closed for the remainder of the day,” said Cadillac Fairview in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. Ottawa Police said they assisted Rideau Center management and security with the decision to close the mall due to crowds. Some stores at the Rideau Center stayed closed all day Saturday, while others that were opened closed at around 3 pm Weve had people go in and disregard public health rules when it comes to getting something to eat; not wearing a mask, arguing with a 17-year-old minimum wage student whose trying to make a living for university or college, “said Mayor Jim Watson in an interview with CTV News Channel Saturday evening.” These kinds of behavior by some people are completely unacceptable. Masks are mandatory in indoor public places in Ontario, including shopping malls. The mall’s closure came an hour after the city of Ottawa says the downtown core was full and there was room for other vehicles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/downtown-ottawa-mall-remains-closed-sunday-due-to-convoy-protest-1.5760081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos