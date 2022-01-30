Security forces kill demonstrator as Sudanese oppose curfew | tidings





The death toll brings the total number of protesters who have died since the October 25 coup to 79.

Sudanese security forces have killed a 27-year-old protester during anti-coup demonstrations in the capital Khartoum, a group of doctors reported. Mohamed Yousif Ismail was killed during attacks by security forces in today (January 30) pro-democracy protests in Khartoum, after suffering a chest trauma, the Sudan Central Committee of Physicians (CCSD) posted on social media on Sunday. The nature of the injury has not yet been identified. His death brought to 79 the number of people killed in the crackdown on anti-coup protests since October, the CCSD added. Sudan Central Committee of Physicians (CCSD)

January 30, 2022 Mohamed Yousif Ismail, 27, was killed during security forces’ attacks on today (January 30th) pro-democracy protests in Khartoum after suffering a chest trauma. pic.twitter.com/TBEI4CT4T1 -CCSD (@SD_DOCTORS) January 30, 2022 Opposing the ban on protests, thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Sunday denouncing the October military offensive, calling for a fully civilian government to lead the transition of already-blocked countries to democracy. The coup has overturned Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of international isolation under former President Omar al-Bashir. The African nation has been on a fragile path to democracy since a popular uprising forced the military to oust al-Bashir and his government in April 2019. The protests are being called by the Sudanese Professional Association and the Resistance Committees, which have been the backbone of the uprising against al-Bashir and the relentless protests against the coup in the last three months. Demonstrators chanted slogans during a protest against the coup in the Sudanese capital Khartoum [Marwan Ali/AP Photo] Protesters were seen holding Sudanese flags and other flags with photos of protesters allegedly killed by security forces printed on them. They marched on the presidential palace, an area in the capital that has seen deadly clashes between protesters and security forces in previous rounds of demonstrations. Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters in at least one location in the capital. At least three people were injured by rubber bullets, activist Nazim Sirag told the Associated Press. There were protests elsewhere in the country including the eastern city of Port Sudan, the western region of Darfur and Madani, the capital of Jazira province, about 135 km (85 miles) southeast of Khartoum. Madani saw a major protest against the coup last week. The ongoing crisis Riots in Sudan worsened earlier this month following the resignation of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who has been the civilian face of the transitional government for the past two years. The prime minister, who collapsed in the October coup only to return a month later under heavy international pressure, resigned on January 2 after his attempts to reach a compromise failed. Sunday’s protests came as the United Nations mission continued its consultations to find a way out of the ongoing crisis. Riots in Sudan escalate earlier this month following the resignation of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok [Marwan Ali/AP Photo] On Saturday, the powerful General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the ruling Sovereign Council and commander of the Rapid Reaction Force, said they had acknowledged UN efforts to resolve the crisis, but that UN envoy Volker Perthes should be a facilitator and not a mediator. . The Sudanese Association of Professionals said Sunday’s demonstrations were not the end. We will not leave the streets until the fall of the coup regime, to achieve a democratic state and holding accountable all the murderers and those who commit crimes against the people, it is said in a statement on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/30/security-forces-kill-demonstrator-as-sudanese-defy-protest-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos