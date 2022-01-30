Nova Scotia begins to clean up after major winter storm

A significant winter storm that brought high winds left thousands of homes and businesses in Nova Scotiawithoutpower Sunday morning.

The storm started Saturday, bringing a messy mix of heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain to the region, with winds gusting beyond the anticipated 100 km / h.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said Grand tangin Cape Breton saw the strongest winds, with gusts up to 147 km / h.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the province, Brier Island had winds gusting to 131 km / h.

Some storm totals from the Maritimes.

EC snowfall obs from are from airport locations or new snow on ground.

Many @CoCoRaHSCanada obs here, are new snow depth ‘before’ melting / packing overnight (mentioned in comments).

Find more obs here: https://t.co/BmxQHMlxQz#nsstorm #nbstorm pic.twitter.com/OjlbNKnTWM –@ryansnoddon

Sean Borden, a storm lead with Nova Scotia Power, said Cape Breton started to see some power outages related to the high winds early Sunday.

“The winds are starting to pickup in Cape Breton. We’re just starting to see that right now, sothere have been a few new outages down in the Sydney area in the last hour or so,” Borden said.

“We’ll continue to watch that and be ready to respond to that.”

Bordensaid that as of 7 am ATabout 21,000 customers had lost electricity since the start of the storm.

He said one of the major outages was located in the Shearwater and Eastern Passage areas, where high winds broke a conductor in one of the substations early Sunday.

Crews have since restored power to about 2,500 customers in the area.

According toNova Scotia Power’s outage map, there were about 900 customers without power as of 1 pm Sunday.

Borden said there are about 400 people working to restore power to customers across the province.

A transport truck is seen being hauled out of the snow-filled ditch next to the Trans-Canada highway in northern Nova Scotia. (Mark Crosby / CBC)

“So far, our crews have been making good progress, but we are experiencing some challenging conditions with the roads and the high winds,” Borden said.

“So our crews have had to stand down in a few cases where we’ve had winds over 100 km / hr, but we’re expected to get through those this morning and get back to restoration in those areas.”

Power is expected to be restored for most customers by afternoon, but any new outages could take until the evening to repair.

NS-NB border reopens

Snoddon saidnorthern and western Nova Scotia received the most snow on Saturday, between 30-40 centimeters, while the eastern half got 15-30 centimeters and significant rainfall.

As cleanup begins Sunday, most highways in the province are completely snow-covered or partly covered.

Theblowing snow and freezing rain made for poor road conditions on Saturday, shutting down several areas, including the Trans-Canada Highwayat the Cobequid Pass and the provincial border with New Brunswick.

Due to the slippery conditions, at least two transport trucks in the area landed in the snow-filled ditch, one of which overturned.

A transport truck is seen flip on its side in a ditch off the Trans-Canada highway following a snow storm that hit Nova Scotia on Saturday. The highway near the New Brunswick was closed Saturday due to poor road conditions. (Mark Crosby / CBC)

The pass and border were closed in both directions overnight, but reopened early Sunday. The New Brunswick Departmentof Transportation said travel was stillnot recommended.

Storm surges along the Atlantic coast also shut down astretch of Route 333 near West Dover in Halifax County.

Environment Canada hadissued storm surge warnings along the entire Atlantic coast, which caused some flooding over the road.

The Department of Public Works saidvisibility wasreduced anddebris should be expected.

The Nova Scotia New Brunswick border will open at 8 am this morning, However, please be advised that the New Brunswick Dept of Transportation does not recommend travel in the area due to poor road and travel conditions.

Please drive with extreme caution.

Thank you, –@NS_PublicWorks

In Sydney, several streets closed due to flooding Saturday evening.

“Avoid driving through large amounts of water on the roads as there can be hidden hazards,” a tweet from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality said.

The roads have sincereopened.