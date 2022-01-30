International
More funds for vulnerable Scots as related smoke alert approaches
New related fire alarm laws went into effect on Tuesday after the SNP confirmed it was raising funds to help vulnerable Scots install smoke detectors.
The Government will provide Care and Repair Scotland with an additional ,000 500,000 to help older and more disabled homeowners comply with the rules as the February 1 deadline approaches.
Under the new laws, members of the public must have smoke censors in the room where they spend most of their time, as well as in kitchens and hallways.
The alarms should all be connected to each other so that if a heat detector goes out due to fire, everyone goes off.
New rules are being introduced by the Scottish government in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London in 2017.
‘Rising chaos’
Earlier this month, the SNP was asked to control the “growing chaos” surrounding the scheme for fear it would turn into a “fiasco”.
Concerns had been raised about a lack of awareness on regulations, costs for homeowners and even a possible lack of necessary equipment.
It is estimated it could cost up to 220 for Scots to implement the new fire alarm systems.
But the Scottish government previously acknowledged that the occupants of the house would not be penalized if they did not meet the February 1 deadline.
“No one will be criminalized”
They said the rules would “allow flexibility” and added that no one would be criminalized if they needed more time and there were no penalties for non-compliance.
SNP ministers will hope this injection of fresh money for the scheme can help increase intake.
The government resisted calls to delay implementation of the new regulations after curbing fire laws last year because of Covid.
Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “We would encourage all homeowners to install alarms as soon as they can, as long as battery-powered alarms are as easy to install as traditional standalone ones. .
We know some homeowners may not be able to afford the cost of setting up the necessary alarms, so they have already secured $ 500,000 through Care and Repair Scotland to help seniors and people with disabilities.
“We do not want funding to be a hindrance to this important work, so we are now doubling this funding, getting our total support to help people install these alarms to 2 million.”
Scottish Labor welcomed the increase in funding, but warned that much more was needed to ensure that all Scots could comply with the legislation.
“This will barely scratch the surface”
Housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: “It’s good to hear that funding has been raised for this vital scheme, which has run out of money up and down the country.
The more people this scheme can help, the better, but it will still barely scratch the surface of what is needed.
The last round of funding was enough to help just one person for every ten qualified, so doubling it up is hardly a job well done.
The SNP needs to step up efforts to ensure that everyone can afford these significant improvements and keep their homes safe.
