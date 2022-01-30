Britain toughens its stance on Russia, while Russia puts pressure on NATO for guarantees

Biden administration officials reiterated on Sunday that the United States believes a Russian invasion is imminent, even if Ukraine has tried to reduce the crisis.

Tensions between the regions are rising and Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly willing to take geopolitical risks and make demands.

“We have been clear and transparent about our concerns here at the Pentagon about the rapid growth in recent months around the border with Ukraine and Belarus,” Pentagon Spokesman John F. Kirby told Fox News. Sunday.

On CNN, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, made a joint appearance with the Republican senior panel, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho. Mr Menendez said there was a very strong bipartisan determination to have serious consequences for Russia if it invades Ukraine, and in some cases for what it has already done.

Mr Menendez said the legislation in question was expected to include massive sanctions against Russia’s most important banks: cripples for their economy, significant in terms of consequences for average Russians and their accounts and pensions.

However, sanctions were not Mr. Lavrov’s focus on the Sunday that NATO was.

he said A formal request was sent Sunday to NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an alliance that includes Russia. Mr. Lavrov described it as an urgent request to explain how they intend to fulfill their obligation not to strengthen their own security at the expense of the safety of others.

If they do not intend to, then they should explain why, Mr. Lavrov said, adding that this will be the main issue in determining our further proposals, which we will report to the Russian president.