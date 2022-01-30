International
Britain toughens its stance on Russia, while Russia puts pressure on NATO for guarantees
LONDON British lawmakers will be asked to consider legislation this week that will allow ministers to impose a wider range of sanctions against Russia if it moves against Ukraine, the British foreign secretary said on Sunday.
Secretary of State Liz Truss described the plan in an interview with Sky News broadcaster, presenting him as part of a wide range of efforts to prevent further aggression by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Britain is already supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons and has offered to increase the deployment of its troops elsewhere in Eastern Europe.
Also Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov said Russia would seek clarity from NATO on its intentions. days after the United States and its allies formally rejected Moscow’s demands that NATO withdraw from Eastern Europe and stop Ukraine from joining the alliance.
Mr Lavrov’s comments in an interview with the Russian government’s main television channel suggested that while Moscow was unhappy as expected with the Western response, there could still be a glimmer of hope for further diplomacy.
But if diplomacy fails, said Ms. Truss, British legislation will give the country more punitive options, so there will be nowhere to hide for oligarchs or any companies of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia. Britain has long been a financial hub for wealthy and well-connected Russians, with a British parliamentary report describing London as a laundromat for illicit Russian money.
While the British Parliament usually takes weeks or months to pass a bill, urgent procedures allow it to pass laws in just one day in some circumstances.
Ms Truss said Britain would not rule out anything and would look at any option to support Ukraine, as the British government and its allies pursue diplomacy at the same time as developing economic sanctions that could persuade Mr Putin not to invade.
We were doing everything we could through prevention and diplomacy to encourage him to give up, Mrs. Truss, who plans to meet with Ukraine’s president and Russian foreign minister in the next two weeks, told the BBC.
Biden administration officials reiterated on Sunday that the United States believes a Russian invasion is imminent, even if Ukraine has tried to reduce the crisis.
Understand Russia’s relations with the West
Tensions between the regions are rising and Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly willing to take geopolitical risks and make demands.
“We have been clear and transparent about our concerns here at the Pentagon about the rapid growth in recent months around the border with Ukraine and Belarus,” Pentagon Spokesman John F. Kirby told Fox News. Sunday.
On CNN, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, made a joint appearance with the Republican senior panel, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho. Mr Menendez said there was a very strong bipartisan determination to have serious consequences for Russia if it invades Ukraine, and in some cases for what it has already done.
Mr Menendez said the legislation in question was expected to include massive sanctions against Russia’s most important banks: cripples for their economy, significant in terms of consequences for average Russians and their accounts and pensions.
However, sanctions were not Mr. Lavrov’s focus on the Sunday that NATO was.
he said A formal request was sent Sunday to NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an alliance that includes Russia. Mr. Lavrov described it as an urgent request to explain how they intend to fulfill their obligation not to strengthen their own security at the expense of the safety of others.
If they do not intend to, then they should explain why, Mr. Lavrov said, adding that this will be the main issue in determining our further proposals, which we will report to the Russian president.
The Kremlin has been highly critical of NATO’s so-called open-door policy of granting membership to former communist bloc countries despite Russian security concerns. In his words, Mr. Lavrov reiterated a frequent complaint by the Kremlin that NATO, in the years since the fall of the Soviet Union, had become increasingly close to the Russian border.
Now they have come to Ukraine and want to withdraw that country, Mr. Lavrov said. Although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and will not make any contribution to strengthening NATO security.
Understand the growing tensions over Ukraine
As temperatures remained high between much of the West and Russia, apparently part of the government succeeded. Russia withdrew from a plan to conduct naval exercises next week in international waters off the coast of Ireland, which had drawn protests from Irish fishing groups and the Irish government.
The drills were set to take place 150 miles off the southwest coast of Ireland, outside its territorial waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. an area where the country has sovereign rights over marine resources.
Fisheries groups raised concerns that the activity could disrupt marine life and endanger an important region for their trade. An organization had planned to protest peacefully exercises.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described the exercises proposed in an interview last week with the Irish public broadcaster RTE as simply not welcome and unwanted at the moment.
While acknowledging that Russian plans did not violate international law of the sea, he said in a statement that his department had raised some concerns with the Russian authorities in light of the current political and security environment in Europe.
Moscow then decided to move the drills outside the exclusive Irish economic zone as a gesture of goodwill, said Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov. said in a statement released Saturday.
Mr. Coveney said on Twitter that he welcomed Russia’s response.
Emily Cochrane AND Helene Cooper contributed to reporting from Washington and Michael Schwirtz from Kiev, Ukraine.
