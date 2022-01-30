Newcastle United – Newcastle United sign Brazilian Bruno Guimarães





Newcastle United are pleased to confirm the signing of Brazilian Bruno Guimarães for a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee from Lyon, where he has been one of the most prominent players in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons and will wear the jersey number 39 – the taxi number once run by his father his. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Guimares started with Audax, where he made his debut as a 17-year-old, before moving on to Brazilian league team Athletico Paranaense, where he won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana as well. as named to the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro Srie A team of the year. He then signed for Lyon and, after winning an Olympic gold medal with his country at the 2020 Summer Games, has won three full matches for Seleo. He is currently on international duty with the Tites team and completed medical in his hometown before traveling to Newcastle next week, following Brazil’s clash with Miguel Almiro’s Paraguay on Wednesday. Guimares becomes the third signing of coach Eddie Howe in the transfer window, after English player Kieran Trippier and New Zealand player Chris Wood in St. Louis. James’ Park. Eddie Howe said: “Bruno is an extremely exciting talent and has been one of our main targets, so I’m pleased to provide him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the next challenge. “He has been one of the most outstanding performers in France and is a full international for Brazil, so I have no doubt that our supporters will really enjoy him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty. . “

