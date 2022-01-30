US urges North Korea to join direct talks after recent missile test by Pyongyang | North Korea

The United States on Sunday issued a direct call to North Korea to join direct talks without preconditions on its nuclear and missile programs after Pyongyang sent a suspected medium-range ballistic missile into space.

We believe it is entirely appropriate and completely correct to start having some serious discussions, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

Under Joe Biden, the US has repeatedly called for talks with North Korea, but has been refused. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held three summits with Donald Trump, but the talks did not meet Kim’s request for the lifting of sanctions.

Official Biden said North Korea’s latest test was part of an increasingly destabilizing model and contrary to United Nations Security Council resolutions and, consequently, international law.

The official spoke after North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017. The launch was seen as a step closer to resuming long-range testing. The U.S. official said they were certainly concerned that Pyongyang could do so and end a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear testing.

It requires an answer, he said. You will see us taking some steps that have been created to show our commitment to our allies and at the same time we reiterate our call for diplomacy. We are willing and very serious in trying to have discussions that address the concerns of both parties.

The rocket launched Sunday appeared to be the most powerful since Biden took office, as Pyongyang revives its book of steps to lift concessions.

The Japanese and South Korean military said the missile was launched on a high trajectory, presumably to avoid the neighbors’s territorial spaces, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 km (1,242 miles) and traveled 800 km (497 miles) before to land at sea.

Flight details suggest the longest missile since 2017, when North Korea flew twice ballistic missiles over Japan and, separately, three that showed potential to reach deep into the US. North Korea has launched seven times this month.

Kim has shown no willingness to hand over nuclear weapons and missiles. Analysts say he intends to force Washington to accept the North as a nuclear power and turn nuclear disarmament diplomacy into aid in reciprocal arms reduction negotiations.

In his strongest comments over the years, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the situation had begun to resemble 2017, which saw an exchange of war threats between Kim and Trump.

Moon said the northern moves were a challenge to the international community’s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, stabilize peace and find a diplomatic solution.

The North must stop its actions that create tension and pressure and respond to offers of dialogue from the international community, including South Korea and the United States, Moon said.

Experts say the North could halt its testing fun for the Beijing Winter Olympics next week, out of respect for China, its economic salvation. But there are also expectations that it could increase significantly after the Games, to attract the attention of the US, which has been focused on China and Russia.

North Korea is launching a missile frenzy ahead of the Beijing Olympics, mainly as an attempt at military modernization, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. Pyongyang also wants to boost national pride as it prepares to celebrate political anniversaries in the context of economic battles.

She wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to overthrow him would be costly. Threatening stability in Asia, while global resources are stretched elsewhere, Pyongyang is demanding that the world compensate it for acting as a responsible nuclear power.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington had imposed sanctions and was looking at other options.

We are open to diplomatic discussions. We have consistently provided this to the DPRK. And they have not accepted it, Thomas-Greenfield told ABC. Our goal is to end the threatening actions that [North Korea] is taking against their neighbors.