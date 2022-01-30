International
IPO news: IPOs run out of steam as sales shake global stock markets
Globally, $ 26.7 billion worth of IPOs have appreciated, down 60% from the same period a year earlier. Now, the deals reached are piling up under the pressure of troubled markets.
The prospect of rising interest rates combined with slowing economic growth and geopolitical tensions have put global stocks on their way to their worst month since the pandemic began. Higher technology and rising stocks, including recent IPOs, have been particularly vulnerable to sales as investors flock to cheaper stocks.
It’s a really tough environment for new listings now, said Andreas Bernstorff, head of European capital markets at BNP Paribas SA.
Many investors are facing the negative return of their portfolio and the rotation in value is depressing the appetite for growth stocks that dominated the IPO market last year.
The Cboe volatility index, a measure of expected market volatility also known as the VIX, has risen 60% this month, a red flag for new stock sales.
In New York, market turmoil has prompted at least nine firms to cancel IPOs, including cloud-based human resources platform Justworks Inc. and Four Springs Capital Trust. And the empty control frenzy that reached a fever peak in early 2021 has changed the course, with $ 4 billion of special purpose shopping listings canceled this month.
In Europe, startup WeTransfer withdrew its offer in Amsterdam on Thursday after failing to adequately meet investor demand and a day later German drugmaker Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH put its planned list on hold. UK law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP has delayed for the second time what would be the world’s largest law firm IPO, Bloomberg News reported.
The drop in investor demand and tough markets have caused the value of removed IPOs to almost double worldwide from a year ago, reaching $ 6.2 billion so far. Another recent victim was South Korean Hyundai Engineering Co., which withdrew its $ 1 billion list on Friday after failing to pull demand into the rating it wanted.
As the sale removes some of the foam from the market and is likely to create many opportunities in growth stocks for the long term, it would be a bold decision for a corporation to push for an IPO in the current climate, said Virginie Maisonneuve, global. chief investment officer for shares in Allianz Global Investors.
In Hong Kong, Asia’s busiest listing country, revenue has fallen by more than 40% this year as China’s sweeping regulatory blow forces companies to put IPO plans on hold.
Fund managers are beginning to see outflows, which means they are more focused on repositioning their portfolio than on buying new issues, said Fabian De Smet, global head of the Berenbergs capital union. IPOs have moved quickly from the top to the bottom of their list of priorities.
Underwater
The biggest IPOs announced so far in 2021 came from technology, online services and e-commerce sectors, including rival Hong Kong TikTok Kuaishou Technology, Polish package provider InPost SA and the US app Bumble Meetings Inc.
These companies saw growing demand during the blockades, but initial profits quickly faded as economies reopened. Nine of the 10 biggest IPOs of the past few years are now under water, with travel company DiDi Global Inc.s down 73% since its listing topped the package. Electric truck manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. has had a dizzying ride, dropping 67% from its peak a week after the stock sold in November.
And a year after Robinhood Markets Inc. was at the center of the meme stock storm, retail brokerage fell 85% from the high level of previous years and reported first-quarter earnings and outlook that lost ratings. The company is one of the worst high-profile debuts in the global stock market since the pandemic began, joining companies like Didi and Londons THG Plc.
With stock markets rising to record new levels in 2021, IPO ratings were particularly foamy. But poor post-listing performance and some high-profile failures have made investors more selective.
Overall, it looks like the market and appetite will be quieter than it was last year, said Chi Chan, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes.
The question is, will the market be willing to triple the number of deals in the ratings they want?
Activity Pockets
However, some markets seem to have escaped the unrest. South Korea LG Energy Solution raised $ 10.7 billion this month in the country’s biggest IPO and continued to grow almost 70% in its debut on Thursday. India is also preparing for a record listing: state insurer Life Insurance Corp. of India is expected to go public soon in a deal that could value it up to $ 203 billion, Bloomberg News reported.
And IPO markets can recover quickly if market fluctuations fade. Following a record rise in the VIX Index in March 2020, the new deals began to return just two months later. If listing candidates are aware of investor care about pricing, 2022 could turn its tough start.
Overall, most companies are still moving forward with their IPO plans and can find a window to launch, said Shi Qi, head of ECM at China International Capital Corp. As long as the issuer’s rating expectation is in line with market conditions, I think there is still demand for IPOs.
