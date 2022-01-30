Canada beats the US, cementing a shift in power in football





HAMILTON, Canada If it was not already clear which country in North and Central America and the Caribbean had the best football team during this World Cup qualifying round, Canada gave another resounding argument for its superiority on Sunday. With a 2-0 win over the United States on a cold afternoon, Canada extended its lead at the top of the qualifying group with eight teams that will determine the places where the regions will be placed in this year’s World Cup. Now four points away from its closest rival with four games left, Canada has put itself in pole position for one of Qatar’s three automatic point regions in November. And with its toughest tests behind it, Canada went undefeated in home and away matches against two traditional heavyweight regions, the United States (1-0-1) and Mexico (1-0-1) a generational achievement may be on the verge. : If Canada qualifies, her trip to the World Cup will be her first for her men’s team since 1986.

The loss, in the face of a savage crowd in Hamilton, was a blow to the United States, but hardly fatal. The Americans remained in second place in the table, temporarily, just ahead of Mexico, which played Costa Rica later Sunday.

The last time and the only time Canada played in the football tournament, only one player on the current national team roster was alive: defender Atiba Hutchinson, 39. But re-energized by a talented group of young stars and professional-based in Europe like Cyle Larin, who scored an opening goal early Sunday, and Sam Adekugbe, who added the late player, Canada has grown over the years as a later thought into a power. With its victory, Canada remained the only unbeaten team in the final qualifying round in the region and posted its first victory over the United States in World Cup qualifiers in 42 years.

Canada took advantage of a poor start by the United States to snatch an early goal after just seven minutes, and continued into the rest of the game even after the Americans began to dominate the game. Faced with a crowd that withstood the 18-degree Fahrenheit cold at the time of the match, Canada gave its share of possession occasionally but little ground, matching American pressure with aggressive, physical, and sometimes harsh responses.

The opening goal came amid a series of U.S. mistakes. Canada won Matt Turners’s short goal in the air and then used a quick exchange of passes to transform a turn into a goal. Larin, following a resignation with Jonathan David, took a step towards U.S. center-back Miles Robinson, who slipped trying to keep up and exploded a shot in front of a diving turner.

With the passage of the first half, the United States slowly gained more control of both rhythm and ball. But the same issue that marked previous qualifying errors came back: It failed to turn its chances. American coach Gregg Berhalter has relied on a rotation of players, especially in attack, as he has pursued both balance and goals in World Cup qualifiers. On Sunday, he launched Gyasi Zarde as striker against Jess Ferreira, the starter surprise in Thursday’s win over El Salvador and Ricardo Pepi, the teenager whose form could be the key to America’s World Cup hopes. Called again by Berhalter on Sunday, Zardes seemed to be surpassed at times, and was eventually substituted in the 67th minute. Pepi offered a spark, but by that time Canada had sought to close its victory. Zardes, however, was not the only American who failed to turn his chances. In the 36th minute, Christian Pulisic scored a penalty kick just beyond the penalty area above the goal.

When Adekugbe split the defense into a counterattack at the time of the injury and scored the second goal, the Canadians on the field, on the bench and in the stands knew the victory and maybe a place in the World Cup was theirs. It may even take a game or two, but for the players, and perhaps for some of their fans, it has started to feel like a chance of a lifetime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/30/sports/soccer/canada-usmnt-world-cup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos