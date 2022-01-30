Your Monday Briefing: US Floats Russian Sanctions

US plays hardball with Russia

The most punishing sanctions that President Biden has threatened in an effort to deter an invasion of Ukraine could devastate the Russian economy. Analysts predict a stock market crash and other forms of financial panic that would inflict pain on Russias people.

The swift and severe response promised by the US could also roil other major economies, and even threaten the global financial system. British lawmakers will also consider broadening the range of sanctions available.

Sanctions could foment anger against President Vladimir Putin. But resilience is part of Russias national identity, and three reactionary security officials dedicated to restoring former Soviet glory have Putins ear. On Sunday, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said the country sent an urgent demand to NATO to clarify its stance, a sign of hope for further diplomacy.

Analysis: Some analysts warn that Russia might retaliate by cutting off natural gas ships to Europe or with cyberattacks against American and European infrastructure. Ukrainian officials criticized the Biden administration for its warnings of an imminent Russian attack, saying they had needlessly spread alarm.