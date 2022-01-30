Tennessee lawmakers react to McMinn County schools removal of prominent Holocaust book from curriculum | WJHL





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) The debate over banning books is taking center stage at the Tennessee State Capitol. Earlier this month, the McMinn County School District board voted to remove mouse, a Pulitzer prize-winning book on the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Some leaders are supporting the move, others say the action does nothing more than attempt to whitewash history. The books author said the ban, “has the breath of autocracy and fascism about it, in an interview with CNN. McMinn County School Board bans book on Holocaust from 8th-grade curriculum

The attention of the McMinn County school board’s removal of the award-winning graphic novel about the atrocity of the Holocaust from its curriculum is leading some state lawmakers to speak out, gaining national and international news attention. Books are being stripped out of public libraries that give detailed personal accounts from survivors and about victims of the Holocaust, said Representative John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville). But talk about the McMinn School Board members voting to remove Maus, by Art Spiegelman on the House floor was rebuffed by the House Speaker. Delete Spotify: Users cancel music service after Rogan-Young incident

Representative Clemmons this is welcoming and honoring, this is sounding like a floor speech based on legislation so I dont know which way youre going, but it is welcoming and honoring, Sexton said while Clemmons was speaking. The board says the 8th grade book, part of their curriculum, is not age-appropriate because of inappropriate language and an illustration of a nude woman. I think theres a lot of talk about that there are a lot of books that are in our library system in the schools, even in elementary schools, and no one seems to know how they got there, the Republican House Speaker said. Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

They want to protect their children from the realities of our nations history and world history, ”Clemmons added. “Its counterproductive, and the reality is when you whitewash history, you dont have an appreciation for the perspective of others, you dont have empathy, you dont understand where others are coming and you dont know what history is all about. Clemmons, who has a Jewish wife and kids raised in both Jewish and Christian faiths, says the end goal for republicans is to weaken public schools. Weve seen books pulled off the shelves, or attempted to be pulled off the shelves, that discuss the Civil Rights Movement, and here we have, on this International Holocaust Memorial Day, stories about a book providing a very important detailed personal narrative about survivors experience during the Holocaust. ” Speaker Sexton argues there has to be a review process in place for books. Youre signaling out one book, theres many other books out there but its an important issue I think parents want to, as you watched in Virginia parents want to have more control over their childs education and theres no difference here in Tennessee. ” All 10 members of the McMinn County School Board voted in favor of removing and replacing the book with a different story of the Holocaust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhl.com/news/tennessee-lawmakers-react-to-mcminn-county-schools-removal-of-prominent-holocaust-book-from-curriculum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos