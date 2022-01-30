Protesters gather in Sask. legislatures in support of the Ottawa truck convoy

Semi-trailer drivers from across the province traveled in convoys to Regina on Saturday afternoon for a solidarity rally in support of the inter-Canadian protest calling for an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

After being escorted by city police, truckers arrived at the Saskatchewan Legislature building to find at least 1,000 cheering supporters, many of them holding Canadian flags or signs protesting public health measures.

“This is about freedom and unity,” said supporter William Heikoop. “I know I speak for most Canadians when I say that we just want our freedoms to be restored and respected.”

Here is the scene before the Saskatchewan legislature this afternoon in solidarity rally in support of FreedomConvoy2022 in Ottawa. Several hundred half-trucks displayed up to at least 1,000 supporters.

While most greeted the column outside the legislature, others, like Carol Johnson, lined up along Albert Street South hours ago to show their support as vehicles arrived in town.

With many loved ones in the truck industry across Canada, she said it was important that she show solidarity for them.

“With or without vaccines, I support 100 percent truckers,” Johnson said. “Open those boundaries and let things return to normal.”

Truck Association critical of street protests

Ahead of Saturday’s protest in Regina, the Saskatchewan Truck Association told CBC News that it does not condone crossroads in Canada.

“We just do not approve of protests on public roads, highways and bridges, and we think the best way to deal with these situations is through contacting your local MP or government,” said Brett Marcoux, chairman of the board. association, noting that about 90 percent of Canadian truck drivers are vaccinated.

Protesters call for an end to public health measures

The Saskatchewan Solidarity Rally was one of many held across the country on Saturday to coincide with what organizers are calling the “column of freedom” on Parliament Hill.

This demonstration was initially ignited by truckers in an attempt to urge the federal government to lift its vaccine mandate at the Canada-US border for essential workers. However, since then it has evolved into a larger, inter-local movement against many public health measures.

For Dustin Hannah, a truck driver and farmer, who traveled on his big platform with his seven-year-old daughter, Kaebri, from Foam Lake, Sask. Saturday’s rally was as much about raising high-profile passengers as it was about calling on the Saskatchewan government to lift its provincial restrictions on COVID-19.

“We need to end segregation, end segregation. Enough is enough,” he said. “We have to go back to normalcy and not to the new normalcy that the government is pushing.”

Dustin Hannah and his daughter, Kaebri, 7, drove from Foam Lake, Sask., On Saturday to participate in the solidarity column for the Saskatchewan legislature. Hannah said he was there mainly to call for an end to the provinces’s public health measures. (Jessie Anton / CBC News)

Similar feelings were echoed by rally supporter Randall Hand.

He stressed that from the outside he is not against many public health measures, such as the current mask mandate, but noted that he would like to see less of a stigma behind freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated.

“We still wear our masks, but at the same time, this is Canada where you are still allowed some personal freedom,” Hand said. “This is a democracy.”

Randall Hand and Carol Johnson were among dozens of first-time supporters in Regina who lined up on Albert Street South on Saturday in support of the column of solidarity truckers. (Jessie Anton / CBC News)

The Prime Minister thanks the truckers, teases the end of the vaccination test

In a letter posted on Twitter Saturday morning, Prime Minister Scott Moe thanked the truck drivers and said he stands behind them in wanting to lift the vaccination mandate on the Canada-US border.

“The current federal border policy for truckers makes no sense,” he wrote. “An unvaccinated truck driver does not pose any greater transmission risk than a vaccinated truck driver.”

Moe’s comments are contradictory public health information on the Saskatchewan Government websitewhich says COVID-19 vaccines “will reduce the risk of transmission and, when transmission occurs, will reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”

Although highly contagious coronavirus variants are circulating, virologists and immunologists have said that the main vaccines not only prevent serious infections, but are also likely to inhibit transmission.

Today, truckers' rallies are being held in many locations across the country, including Parliament Hill in Ottawa and various communities in Saskatchewan.

In the same letter, Moe said the province would end its current policy of negative testing and vaccination testing “in the not too distant future”, which came as welcome news for many at the rally. Saturday in Regina, including Heikoop.

“It has caused a lot of division in this province and it has caused a lot of division in this country. It is dividing families, it is dividing friends,” said the rally supporter.

Earlier this week, amid rising hospitalizations for COVID-19 and much to the concern of the NDP opposition and doctors, the Saskatchewan government eased some of its public health measures.

The province shortened the self-isolation period for people who have not been fully vaccinated from 10 to five days. The requirement to be isolated after being considered a close contact was also lifted for people who were not fully immunized.

Saskatchewan public health orders, including mandatory camouflage, proof of vaccination, and mandates for government employees, will expire on Feb. 28.