International
Protesters gather in Sask. legislatures in support of the Ottawa truck convoy
Semi-trailer drivers from across the province traveled in convoys to Regina on Saturday afternoon for a solidarity rally in support of the inter-Canadian protest calling for an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
After being escorted by city police, truckers arrived at the Saskatchewan Legislature building to find at least 1,000 cheering supporters, many of them holding Canadian flags or signs protesting public health measures.
“This is about freedom and unity,” said supporter William Heikoop. “I know I speak for most Canadians when I say that we just want our freedoms to be restored and respected.”
Here is the scene before the Saskatchewan legislature this afternoon in solidarity rally in support of # FreedomConvoy2022 in Ottawa.
Several hundred half-trucks displayed up to at least 1,000 supporters.
(: Dustin Hannah) pic.twitter.com/t8Nj4Odsg2
While most greeted the column outside the legislature, others, like Carol Johnson, lined up along Albert Street South hours ago to show their support as vehicles arrived in town.
With many loved ones in the truck industry across Canada, she said it was important that she show solidarity for them.
“With or without vaccines, I support 100 percent truckers,” Johnson said. “Open those boundaries and let things return to normal.”
Truck Association critical of street protests
Ahead of Saturday’s protest in Regina, the Saskatchewan Truck Association told CBC News that it does not condone crossroads in Canada.
“We just do not approve of protests on public roads, highways and bridges, and we think the best way to deal with these situations is through contacting your local MP or government,” said Brett Marcoux, chairman of the board. association, noting that about 90 percent of Canadian truck drivers are vaccinated.
Protesters call for an end to public health measures
The Saskatchewan Solidarity Rally was one of many held across the country on Saturday to coincide with what organizers are calling the “column of freedom” on Parliament Hill.
This demonstration was initially ignited by truckers in an attempt to urge the federal government to lift its vaccine mandate at the Canada-US border for essential workers. However, since then it has evolved into a larger, inter-local movement against many public health measures.
For Dustin Hannah, a truck driver and farmer, who traveled on his big platform with his seven-year-old daughter, Kaebri, from Foam Lake, Sask. Saturday’s rally was as much about raising high-profile passengers as it was about calling on the Saskatchewan government to lift its provincial restrictions on COVID-19.
“We need to end segregation, end segregation. Enough is enough,” he said. “We have to go back to normalcy and not to the new normalcy that the government is pushing.”
Similar feelings were echoed by rally supporter Randall Hand.
He stressed that from the outside he is not against many public health measures, such as the current mask mandate, but noted that he would like to see less of a stigma behind freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated.
“We still wear our masks, but at the same time, this is Canada where you are still allowed some personal freedom,” Hand said. “This is a democracy.”
The Prime Minister thanks the truckers, teases the end of the vaccination test
In a letter posted on Twitter Saturday morning, Prime Minister Scott Moe thanked the truck drivers and said he stands behind them in wanting to lift the vaccination mandate on the Canada-US border.
“The current federal border policy for truckers makes no sense,” he wrote. “An unvaccinated truck driver does not pose any greater transmission risk than a vaccinated truck driver.”
Moe’s comments are contradictory public health information on the Saskatchewan Government websitewhich says COVID-19 vaccines “will reduce the risk of transmission and, when transmission occurs, will reduce the risk of serious illness and death.”
Although highly contagious coronavirus variants are circulating, virologists and immunologists have said that the main vaccines not only prevent serious infections, but are also likely to inhibit transmission.
Today, truckers’ rallies are being held in many locations across the country, including Parliament Hill in Ottawa and various communities in Saskatchewan.
Here is my message to truck drivers in Saskatchewan and Canada: pic.twitter.com/LifQ2FK23b
In the same letter, Moe said the province would end its current policy of negative testing and vaccination testing “in the not too distant future”, which came as welcome news for many at the rally. Saturday in Regina, including Heikoop.
“It has caused a lot of division in this province and it has caused a lot of division in this country. It is dividing families, it is dividing friends,” said the rally supporter.
Earlier this week, amid rising hospitalizations for COVID-19 and much to the concern of the NDP opposition and doctors, the Saskatchewan government eased some of its public health measures.
The province shortened the self-isolation period for people who have not been fully vaccinated from 10 to five days. The requirement to be isolated after being considered a close contact was also lifted for people who were not fully immunized.
Saskatchewan public health orders, including mandatory camouflage, proof of vaccination, and mandates for government employees, will expire on Feb. 28.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-trucker-solidarity-rally-1.6332746
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022