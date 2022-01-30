International
Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle sign Brazilian midfielder from Lyon
Newcastle have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for 40 yards.
Guimaraes, 24, completed medical tests in Brazil on Friday before signing a contract until 2026.
Newcastle have agreed a prej 33.3million package plus around 6. 6.5million in extras with French club Lyon to make the midfielder their third signing this January, following the arrival of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.
Magpies are distributing payments over the next four years. They will pay Lyon around 25 3.25 million if they stay on their feet this season, with another 3. 3.25 million they will pay if they stay awake again next season.
There is no drop clause in the deal that Newcastle has agreed with the player.
Newcastle’s recruiting chief Steve Nickson had traveled to Brazil to sign Guimaraes.
The midfielder will play for Brazil on Wednesday and will not be able to travel to the UK to meet his new team-mates and coach Eddie Howe until early Thursday.
Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, which has also been closely followed by Manchester United and PSG.
Why Guimaraes Will Wear 39
Guimaraes will wear the jersey 39 in Newcastle – the number of his father’s taxi, which he runs in Brazil.
It’s the same number he had in Lyon.
Bruno Guimares will hold the number 39 for #NUFC, the same number as his father’s taxi in Brazil!
– Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2022
Guimaraes box box gloss
Guimaraes, who has played three times internationally from Brazil, comes into his own when considering his attacking qualities. By not limiting himself to performing defensive midfield duties, he is just as effective in the opponent’s half and in offensive areas, if not more effective.
Guimaraes tops the Ligue 1 standings this season for assists in the opponent’s half and remains top of the table with Marseille’s Dimitri Payet for assists in the final third.
For the context, Paris Saint-Germain striking stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are ranked fourth and fifth respectively for this metric.
The ability to find defensive division passes is illustrated by his high number of passes completed and chances created, while Guimaraes fouls won and touchdown statistics show that there are few more effective ball bearers than the Brazilian currently playing in France. .
When you combine Guimaraes attacking and defensive qualities, it is clear that Newcastle has identified a midfielder with true box-to-box qualities, a rare find at the best of times, let alone an extremely difficult January window that could be the difference between the Premier League. safety and fall from the category.
Newcastle agrees with Brighton on Burn
Newcastle have agreed a 13 13million fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn.
The defender will travel northeast to undergo a medical examination. Newcastle had a second offer of milion 10m plus extra for Burn, it was turned down on Saturday.
The Magpies wanted to sign with a left-footed center-back across the window for partner Jamaal Lascelles.
But they have so far failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, making Burn a key target in the last days of the window.
The 29-year-old has entered the last 18 months of his contract with Brighton. Burn, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, could also play left-back. Seagulls are unlikely to sign this window with a replacement quarterback.
