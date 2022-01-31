After the storm, the great cold as he digs the East Coast

BOSTON (AP) Strong winds and falling temperatures plunged the East Coast into a deep freeze as people dug out after a powerful barrage threw snowdrops, flooded coastlines and cut off power to tens of thousands.

Dangerous wind chills fell below zero in many places across the region on Sundayafter the storm blew snow from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York had heavy snowfall, but Massachusetts carried the main weight of the storm, with Sharon City receiving more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow before the storm left.

The wind continued to blow as over 100,000 lost power, mostly in Massachusetts, hampering the crew’s ability to work on airlines. No other state reported widespread outages.

Winds blow up to 83 mph (134 km / h) on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. At some points it swept the ground and at others it accumulated snow in large slides. Flooded coastal cities, with winds and waves hitting North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding the streets with a chill of water, according to a video posted on social media. Other videos showed an underwater road in Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.

Weather forecasters closely followed the new snowfall records, especially in Boston.The modern record of snowfall in Boston areas for a winter storm is 27.6 inches (70 centimeters), set in 2003.

The city set its record for the heaviest overnight snowfall on Saturday, at 23.6 inches (60 centimeters), the National Weather Service said.

Boston resident Jesse Ledin owns a start-up home rental business. He was out strolling his dog in the storm, wearing ski goggles on Saturday, as he sailed diligently through the heavy snow slides and painful breezes.

It is quite intense with winds reaching up to 70 miles (112 kilometers) per hour. In terms of depth, it’s very deep in windy and snowy spots, but it’s very bad and I definitely would not like to ride. So it’s good to be able to walk through these heavy snowfalls and in pretty tough conditions, Ledin said.

Climate change, especially ocean warming, may have affected the strength of the storm, atmospheric researchers said.

The much warmer ocean waters are certainly playing a role in strengthening the storm system and increasing the moisture available to the storm, said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado. But it is not the only thing.

The storm had two life-saving benefits: dry snow, less capable of cutting down trees and breaking power lines, and its time on a weekend when schools were closed and few people were traveling.

Parts of 10 states were under storm warnings at one point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with most of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service considers the storm a hurricane if there is snow or sleet, as well as winds with speeds of at least 56 km / h that reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday storms met these criteria.

Rhode Island, which was all under a storm warning, banned all non-urgent road trips.

Hardy New Englanders took the storm with quick steps.

Dave McGillivray, director of racing for the Boston Marathon, jokingly invited the public to his Boston suburban home Saturday for a free snow-clearing clinic.

I will provide the road and some crossings to ensure that your training is carried out in the most real situation, he said.

Washington and Baltimore received some snow, but were largely spared. The worst of the noreastra was expected to blow on Sunday morning in Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.

Catalini reported from Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Contributors to this report were Associated Press reporters Rodrique Ngowi in Boston; David Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Jeff McMillan in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; and Ron Todt in Philadelphia.