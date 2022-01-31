North Korea tests the longest missile since 2017

SEUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea on Sunday unveiled what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office as it revived its old threshold game book for lifted concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a protracted stalemate in diplomacy.

The Japanese and South Korean military said the missile was launched on a high trajectory, ostensibly to avoid neighbors’s territorial spaces, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and traveled 800 kilometers (497 miles) ahead. than to sit at sea. .

Flight details suggest the North tested its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017, when it twice flew medium-range ballistic missiles over Japan and, separately, three intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated the potential to reach deep in the American homeland.

A television screen shows a file image of the North Korean missile launch during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, January 30, 2022. North Korea released on Sunday what appeared to be was the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office after reviving his old book of games on the brink to lift concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a protracted stalemate in diplomacy. (AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon)

Sunday’s test was the seventh round of North Korea’s releases this month. of extremely fast pace of tests shows its intention to put pressure on the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations, as pandemic-related difficulties put further stress on an economy shattered by decades of US-led mismanagement and crippling sanctions

While desperate for outside relief, Kim has shown no willingness to hand over the weapons and nuclear missiles he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival. Analysts say Kim’s pressure campaign aims to force Washington to accept the North as a nuclear power and turn their nuclear disarmament diplomacy into aid in reciprocal arms reduction negotiations.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, where he described the test as a “possible launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that brought North Korea to the brink of breaking ground. its self-imposed moratorium in 2018 on testing nuclear equipment.and longer-range missiles.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also told reporters that the missile was with the longest range the North has tested since its Hwasong-15 ICBM in November 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a meeting of the ruling party on January 20, where senior party members made a covert threat to lift the moratorium, citing what they perceived as US hostility and threats. .

The latest launch suggests Chemistry Moratorium has already been broken, said Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert and honorary researcher at the Science and Technology Policy Institute in South Korea.

In his strongest comments to the North over the years, Moon said the situation around the Korean Peninsula began to resemble 2017, when North Korea’s provocative testing of nuclear and long-range missiles resulted in an exchange of threats. war between Kim and the then President. Donald Trump.

Moon said recent north moves have been violated UN Security Council Resolutions and were a challenge to the international community ‘s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, stabilize peace, and find a diplomatic solution to the stalemate.

The North must stop its actions that create tension and pressure and respond to offers of dialogue from the international community, including South Korea and the United States, Moon said, according to his office.

Moon’s attempts to contact North Korea failed after the fall of the second Kim-Trump meeting in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s request for major easing of sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Japanese Cabinet Chief Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday’s rocket flew for about 30 minutes and landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. There were no immediate reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the United States condemned North Korea’s test activity and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing acts. He said the recent release did not pose an immediate threat to the personnel, territory or that of our allies.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of Asia-Pacific Affairs at the Japanese Foreign Ministry, discussed the launch in separate phone calls with Sung Kim, Bidens’s special envoy to North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, Korea’s nuclear envoy. South. Officials shared an understanding that Sunday’s missile had increased destructive power and reaffirmed tripartite cooperation in the face of the North Korean threat, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Experts say the North may halt its testing fun after the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week out of respect for China, its main ally and economic salvation. But there are also expectations that it could significantly increase the level of arms demonstrations after the Olympics end in February to draw the attention of the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting China and Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

North Korea is launching a missile frenzy ahead of the Beijing Olympics, largely as an attempt at military modernization. Pyongyang also wants to boost national pride as it prepares to celebrate political anniversaries in the context of economic battles, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

She wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to overthrow him would be costly. Threatening stability in Asia as global resources extend elsewhere, Pyongyang is demanding that the world compensate it for acting as a responsible nuclear power, Easley added.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington had imposed sanctions on North Korea in recent weeks and was looking at other options.

We are open to diplomatic discussions. We have consistently provided this to the DPRK. And they have not accepted it, Thomas-Greenfield told ABCs This Week.

“Our goal is to end the threatening actions that the DPRK is taking against its neighbors,” she said, referring to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea has justified its testing activity as an exercise in its right to self-defense. It has threatened tougher action after the Biden administration imposed new sanctions after two alleged tests hypersonic rocket earlier this month.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.