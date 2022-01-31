Amnesty’s new report calls Israel an apartheid state Ahead





Amnesty International, a widely respected human rights group, plans to publish a report on Tuesday accusing Israel of committing apartheid and describing its existence as a Jewish state as a deprivation of the fundamental rights of Palestinians. Israeli officials on Sunday denounced the report as anti-Semitic. In a 211 page report set for publication Tuesday and taken from Forward, Amnesty claims that Israel is involved in a widespread attack on the Palestinians which constitutes a crime against apartheid humanity. Amnesty, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977, has previously condemned Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and accused it of committing war crimes during the 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. But this report is the first time the group is officially using the term apartheid to describe it. The Amnesty report follows a similar report by Human Rights Watch last April; that report came after two major Israeli human rights groups began using the term apartheid. Human Rights Watch, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997, published its lengthy report detailing the rationale for using the term apartheid to describe Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians in a report on Israel. The Israeli group Po Din had started using the term in 2020 and BTselem, another Israeli group, had approved it in January 2021.









But while HRW report accusing Israel of discriminating against Palestinians in all areas under its control, but of practicing apartheid only in areas beyond its original 1948 borders, the Amnesty report also applies the term apartheid to the internal operations of states. Since its founding in 1948, Israel has pursued a clear policy of establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic hegemony, the report said, and maximizing its control over the land to benefit Israeli Jews, minimizing the number of Palestinians, and restricting their rights and hindering their ability to challenge this expropriation. He also argues that almost the entire Israeli civilian administration and military authorities are involved in implementing the apartheid system against Palestinians throughout Israel and in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as against Palestinian refugees and their descendants abroad. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman called the report pure anti-Semitism legitimizing attacks on Jews and accused Amnesty International of a double standard. The purpose of this report is to eliminate the state of Israel as a nation-state of the Jewish people and the solution they provide is for Israel to cease to exist, said spokesman Lior Haiat.

Get Forward in your inbox. Sign up here to get our essential morning information on American Jewish news and conversations, major afternoon headlines and best readings, and a weekly letter from our editor-in-chief. Haiat said the current composition of the Israeli coalition government, which for the first time includes an Arab Islamic party, reflects the diversity of Israeli society and its respect for Israeli citizens regardless of their religion or cultural background. The report comes at a time of growing anti-Semitism globally and ahead of a report expected in June by the United Nations Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry into the treatment of Palestinians by Israel.

