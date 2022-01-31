The Portuguese Socialists win a majority of seats in parliament, but not a majority





LISBON Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party won early elections Sunday, winning a majority of seats in parliament, although it did not secure the required majority in government without forming a coalition. The result brought relief to Prime Minister Antnio Costa, the Portuguese leader of the past six years, who has been known for managing the country’s response to the pandemic, but also faced questions about his administration of the economy. Mr Costa, who is expected to be tasked by the Portuguese president to form a government, will still have to form a coalition in a divided parliament, which only last November would not approve a budget, creating the ground for Sunday’s snap elections. It will be necessary to wait and see how the coalitions on the left or right will emerge and this may be more important, said Marina Costa Lobo, a political scientist at the University of Lisbon.

With 98 per cent of the vote counted, the Socialist Party of Portugal had received 42 per cent of the vote, slightly lower than its share in the last elections in 2019. The center-right Social Democratic Party, or PSD, had approximately 28 per cent. percent of votes. Early elections were called in November following the budget dispute, which included desertions by Mr Costas’s left-wing partners. Initially, Mr. Costa bet on the possibility of increasing his party’s seats in Parliament, saying that at one point he was seeking an absolute majority there and polls at the start of the campaign showed that the Socialists were winning. However, as election day approached, their prospects began to fade, and some polls showed their lead slipping, only to make a turnaround on Sunday. For Maria Jlia Boanova and Antnio Boanova, a retired couple in their 80s, managing the health crisis of Mr. Costas was the key factor in their vote Sunday. Both fell ill with Covid-19 and Mr. Boanova was at one point hospitalized in the public health system, something that backed his support for the government. Everything was in place for the doctors, the nurses, everything, he said. Politicians never gave me much, but those who at least gave me something were the Socialists.

Mr Costa was dependent on the goodwill of his management of the pandemic, which has often been the envy of other European countries. Although Portugal was devastated by early waves of the coronavirus in 2020, the country launched an aggressive vaccination campaign that left more than 90 percent of the population vaccinated, among the highest rates in the world. To make this happen, the government recruited Henrique Gouveia of Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, who eventually became the very popular face of the government’s vaccination efforts.

Many Portuguese also applauded Mr. Costa for avoiding austerity measures adopted by his conservative predecessors after the 2008 financial crisis, such as tax increases and public sector wage cuts. The popular reaction to the belt tightening paved the way for Mr. Costas coming to power in 2015. However, Ms Costa Lobo, a political scientist, said public opinion polls showed that Portuguese voters remain concerned about the economy other than the pandemic. There is also fear and declining economic expectations for the near future and some economic pessimism, she said. In Lisbon’s luxury neighborhood of Lapa, Vladym Pocherenyuk, 49, who works at an embassy in the capital, said he had angered the Socialists after seeing them in power for the past six years. He cast his ballot for a small libertarian party called the Liberal Initiative.

We still see a lot of young and skilled people who have to go abroad to earn a good salary, like my daughter who works in Dubai, he said. I just struggle to get to the end of the month with what I paid for, and that’s the situation for most people. Experts agree that the main concern of the new governments will again pass the budget. Portugal is awaiting a new infusion of recovery funds from the European Union worth about 16.6 billion euros, or about $ 18.5 billion, and which is seen as crucial to stabilizing the country’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic. But the money is conditional on Portugal meeting a number of objectives, including reducing the budget deficit. Sunday’s election also brought good news for the Portuguese right-wing party, Chega, which won at least 7 seats, on track to become the third largest party in parliament.

The party, which was founded in 2019 by PSD deserters, secured first place in Parliament that year. Since then, she has become an important part of Portuguese politics, supporting well-known candidates for provocative statements about racial relations and expressing nostalgia for former Portuguese dictator Antnio de Oliveira Salazar. Experts say it remains unclear how much influence the party will have. The center-right PSD has said it is not interested in joining forces with the party, limiting the impact Chega could have on a future government. Ctia Bruno contributed to the report from Lisbon.

