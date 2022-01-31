How Putin’s myth-making threatens Ukraine’s sovereignty

As Russian troops pile up on the Ukrainian border and concerns about an invasion grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to maintain a well-known Russian line on the conflict: that Ukraine belongs to Russia and that both are one people, one whole.

In particular, much of Russia’s political positioning to launch an incursion into Ukrainian territory is based on Putin’s claim that Ukraine as Russia, a former Soviet state, is an extension of Russia, the younger brother that has been led to wrong path from the West and should be reincorporated into the family. Thus, he sees Ukraine’s growing turn to the west as a provocation, both by Ukraine and NATO.

In reality, however, Ukraine has long been distinct from Russia, experts told Vox, and Putin’s current mythology of Russia-Ukraine relations fits a pattern of lies created to rebuild imperial glory, and most importantly , to protect Putin from the threat of democracy. in the former Soviet republics and perhaps in Russia itself.

This fear informs about the possible conflict that erupts along the Ukrainian border, Maria Snegovaya, a visiting researcher at the George Washington University Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies, told Vox via email.

It appears Putin is committed to preventing deepening co-operation between Ukraine and the US / West, said Snegovaya, whom he sees as Russia losing Ukraine.

Snegovaya shows a 2021 essay by Putin, entitled On the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians, as an example of his thinking.

In the essay, Putin called the two nations essentially the same historical and spiritual space, tracing his notion of a common history more than a thousand years ago. However, this statement eliminates a long history of differences between the two countries, and even more significantly, stands in the face of Ukraine’s current stances. which favor both NATO and EU membership, (although neither is likely in the near future).

As talks between the West and Russia are stalled and military preparations and rhetoric are growing on the US side, Russia continues to tell a false story about cooperation between Ukraine and the West as the basis for a possible invasion, said Ukrainian journalist Oleksiy Sorokin. for Voxs. Jen Kirby last week.

All this notion, this discourse that Russia is essentially causing an escalation to keep Ukraine out of NATO, is wrong, because Ukraine would not join NATO in the near future, Sorokin said. So this is like in Ukraine, this is seen as one of the false conditions that Russia is trying to bring in to justify its aggression. But the real reason for Russian aggression is that Russia denies Ukrainian citizenship.

Putin has been caught up in a revisionist story to assert his claim over Ukraine

Russians military establishment close to Ukraine has increasingly alarmed the US and its NATO partners, for good reason; Ukraine is considered an ally of the US and a Russian attempt to re-absorb it would position Russia directly on the European Union border, potentially opening the door to future conflict.

One excuse Putin has offered for a possible invasion is that Ukraine is historically linked to Russia, and so Ukraine’s growing affinity with the US and NATO is provocative. While there is some logic to the idea that NATO eastward expansion could be interpreted as a threat to Russian interests, as Voxs Jonathan Guyer explained last week, the idea that Ukraine is historically united with Russia does not stand.

However, the idea is deeply ingrained in the conflict, Vox Don Jensen, director for Russia and Europe at the US Institute for Peace, told Vox. According to Jensen, when Ukraine and Moscow fight for history, it has to do with the identity of both countries.

Putin’s argument, as he puts it in his 2021 essay, depends on the idea that both nations are descended from an early prince named Kyivan Rus, which included part of modern Ukraine and stretched north to the Baltic states. But the historical links between that entity and what was then part of modern Russia’s Moscow are not particularly important, and the idea that modern Russia evolved from Russian Kyivan does not carry much weight, Jensen said.

So when Putin claims they are the heirs of the great Slavic lands sanctified by the now Russian Byzantine Orthodox Church, he is really making a historic claim that is not particularly true, he told Vox. It’s like Texas claiming direct descent from William the Conqueror.

Ukraine, in turn, is distinct from Russia in many ways and has been influenced by a variety of different cultures, including the countries of Central Europe in the west, and Greece and present-day Turkey in the south. Over the centuries Ukraine was also occupied by a number of different groups, including the Mongols, Lithuanians, Poles, Austrians, and Swedes, and, eventually, the Russian Empire during the reign of Catherine the Great.

And here comes the confusion, Jensen said, because on the one hand, there were ongoing marriages between Ukrainians and Russians. But the Ukrainian language and culture is markedly different, and it’s really hard for Russians to understand that. In fact, it is difficult for some people in certain groups of DC experts to understand it.

Although Ukraine has been part of the Russian Empire at various times in history, Soviet propaganda cemented the idea, at least in the older generations of Ukrainians, that their country was intertwined with the Soviet Union, and indeed it was Little Russia, as Volodymyr Kravchenko explains in Harvard Journal of Ukrainian Studies, although in reality Ukrainian nationalism existed in some form during the 20th century.

Nowadays, Putin’s insistence that Russia and Ukraine are historically and spiritually the same country, allows him to push another narrative than Ukraine’s opening to NATO membership and the growing alliances with the US and European countries. it is also a betrayal and somewhat insincere, a bad plot. to divide the two nations.

However, the mythologizing of the Soviet era and Putin’s current amplification of Ukraine as a Russian appendage is powerful. I do not think people paid enough attention to all these changes that were happening in society [of former Soviet republics], Jensen told Vox. Many people of international relations in academia and in government are now realistic, they do not see much of societies … they tend to see only the competition of the great powers. So end up ignoring the changes within a society. You also end up dealing with Russia and not Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine has been gravitating towards the West for decades

While Ukraine’s path to the west has not been a straight line since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, there are some key points in the last 30 years that show the extent to which Ukraine’s vision of itself as a nation is not like Russia’s annexation: mainly , 1994 Budapest Memorandum, The Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Euromaidan in 2014.

The Budapest agreement saw Ukraine hand over its nuclear weapons to Russia for destruction in exchange for security guarantees from the Kremlin, the US and the UK. Under that agreement, the US assured Ukraine not only that it would respect the country’s borders and sovereignty, but also that it would respond if Russia did not respect the agreement.

Later, to The Orange Revolution in 2004 in which Kremlin’s favorite candidate, Viktor Yanukovych, lost the closely monitored election after protests against Yanukovych’s attempt to steal the initial presidential election marked a turning point in Ukrainian politics, away from Russia and toward democratic institutions. By the time Yanukovych finally came to power in 2010, Ukrainian society had made a decisive break with the past to that point, and pro-democracy reforms in response to the 2004 protests contributed to Yanukovych’s fall in 2014.

Then, the Euromaidan revolution, which started after that Yanukovych withdrew from a trade agreement with the EU in 2013, eventually forced Yanukovych to flee to Russia the following year. According to Peter Dickinson, writing for the Atlantic CouncilThe Orange Revolution and the Euromaidan underscored Ukraine’s European choice and cemented the country’s refusal to a Russian reunification.

After the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, in the intervening years, Putin’s aggression has made Ukraine much more aware; he pushed it West, Jensen told Vox. Even if he invaded the country, it would not stop.

Although Ukraine’s post-Soviet democratic project has been flawed, recent events show a desire of the Ukrainian people to continue building a stable, functioning democracy that cooperates with the West, a desire that is not simply incompatible with Putin’s mythologizing ties between Russia and Ukraine, but potentially a threat to Putin’s retention of power. . A fully independent and democratic Ukraine could signal to the Russians that Putin’s model is not their only alternative and that popular uprisings could produce significant change.

I think about [Putin] It is very important to prove that no, this democracy is not really true, that it is the West that wants to impose it on Ukrainians, Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk told the New Yorker last week. Acknowledging that societies can do it themselves means acknowledging that change can be possible in Belarus, Georgia, and Russia as well.

But while Ukraine has made a particularly coordinated effort since the election of President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 to engage with the US and Western institutions, it is not clear that the West is reacting, Snegovaya told Vox.

The big western countries obviously lack unity on this issue, she said. Germany’s behavior is particularly unacceptable it has blocked Estonian arms supplies to Ukraine.

Last week, Germany refused to allow Estonia to sell German-made weapons to Ukraine under a so-called third-party deal, frustrating NATO allies and German politicians. Germany did not want to ruin its relations with Russia over the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, making it more cautious than the US, for example, which is allowing Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania to sell US-made weapons to Ukraine.

Next, Snegovaya told Vox, there is little doubt that Putin will take advantage of the West’s unequal stance on Ukraine to paint a favorable narrative in Russia similar to how he used a deceptive narrative of historical relations between Russia and Ukraine. Instead of a message of strength, the alliance communicates a message of weakness, Snegovaya said, and Putin, as an experienced, opportunistic player, unquestionably sees this.