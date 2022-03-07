British Colombians continue to focus on Ukraine with numerous rallies on Sunday





Large numbers of British-Colombians came out to support Ukraine once again, at rallies organized on Vancouver Island and the lower continent on Sunday. In Victoria, hundreds of people with Ukrainian flags and placards proclaiming solidarity with the country lined Douglas Street from the Cultural Center of Ukraine to the city center.















Volunteers in BC send much needed supplies to Ukraine





“It is unfair, it is unpredictable and so sad and meaningless,” said Natalia Potokina, whose husband’s family lives in eastern Ukraine, where cities continue to face heavy shelling. The story goes down the ad Read more: Russia intensifies bombing of Ukrainian cities after second evacuation attempt fails “We are here to support the fight for independence and freedom.” Artem Potokin told Global News that he had emigrated from Ukraine at the age of nine and is worried about the family remaining in the country. “My grandmother and my uncle see rockets flying around, they have to go to the bomb shelters, hear the sirens,” he said. “Many times a day they have to get in and out of bomb shelters … always living in this stressful situation, not knowing what will happen next if there is a bomb right in front of you.” We spent the afternoon at Jack Poole Plaza supporting our Ukrainian friends and colleagues. Emotional. Strong. Unification.# StayWithUkraine#NoFlyZone

pic.twitter.com/gH0HTH2Pxr – Titanium K9 (@ 0684Blade) March 7, 2022 The story goes down the ad An honor to join @ukrcancongress AND #ukrainas community to gather against the war # Ukraine. IN @CityofVancouver we # StayWithUkraine and are working with Federal and Prov governments. From aid to refugee resettlement, we are willing to do whatever we have in force. #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/Ikm3E4xK3J – Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) March 6, 2022 In Vancouver, supporters staged the second rally in as many days, this time gathering at Jack Poole Plaza. Trends In 2-day entertainment, 61 thousand users book Airbnb stays in Ukraine without any plans to go

Putin has miscalculated if he thinks the West will continue after the invasion of Ukraine: ambassador Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart was among the speakers at the event and said the city was working with federal and provincial governments to help and accommodate refugees. A third rally was scheduled for Sunday evening, in hopes of highlighting the plight of foreign students in the war-torn country. Read more: ‘Putin is coming’: A family escapes from Ukraine Organizer Dupinder Saran is the founder of One Voice Canada, a non-profit organization that protects international students and educates them about their rights in Canada. The story goes down the ad Saran said Sunday’s rally is intended to be an opportunity to show unity among Canadians, Ukrainians, anti-war Russians and international students, and to point out that war is waged by governments but harms the people. “After all, who will lose the most in this war?” “There are always people living in the country,” she said. Read more: Colored migrants fleeing Ukraine outline challenges to crossing borders, gaining refugee status “When we say people living in the country, we also mean all the immigrants, all the refugees, all the students and others who were involved in that environment at the time.” Refugees continue to flow from Ukraine and neighboring countries. On Sunday, the UN refugee agency raised its estimate for the number of displaced persons to 1.5 million.















Colored refugees face discrimination when leaving the country





A small but significant proportion of this number are international migrants and students, many of whom have reported racism and poor treatment at border crossings. The story goes down the ad In an interview with the Associated Press on Sunday, Nigerian student Alexander Somto Orah, 25, described xenophobia and threats of violence as he approached the border with Poland shortly after the Russian invasion. “The Ukrainian border guards separated the Africans, along with the Indians, from the rest and led us to the Romanian border,” many kilometers away, “Orah said. “They told us that if we tried to cross the road, they would shoot us.” The group was eventually allowed to cross.















The UNBC athlete raises awareness and funds for Ukraine





The UNBC athlete raises awareness and funds for Ukraine

Saran told Global News that amid the unfolding humanitarian crisis, finding common ground was more important than ever. “We are trying to bring people to the same platform and say that everyone is affected by this war, it does not matter where you are Roma, what your background is,” she said. “We just want to unite the community and show some form of solidarity and let Ukraine know that Canada stands with them.” The story goes down the ad Surrey’s rally was scheduled for 6pm at Holland Park and Saran said people of all backgrounds are encouraged to come. With files from Emad Agahi and the Associated Press © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

