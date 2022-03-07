Effects of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchsExBulletin

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the economic sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries, quoted, “similar to a declaration of war,” unquoted. But President Biden says Putin chose this war and his country will bear the consequences. And a priority among the administration’s objectives will be those who have built their wealth through close ties to Putin. Here is what President Biden said during his State of the Union address.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I’m telling Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who threw billions of dollars out of this violent regime – no more.

MARTIN: There he announced a new working group called KleptoCapture, to enforce sanctions and seize oligarchs’ assets such as luxury real estate, yachts and private jets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. At least eight oligarchs have been added to the US sanctions list, along with members of their families, and travel restrictions have been imposed on 19 others and 47 of their associates.

We wanted to know more about the effect these sanctions could have and how they would be implemented, so we called Paul Massaro. He is a congressional foreign policy adviser specializing in sanctions, illegal finance, and anti-corruption. And he is with us now. Mr. Massaro, thank you very much for joining us.

PAUL MASSARO: Oh, my pleasure. Thank you so much for having me.

MARTIN: Can you just give us an idea of ​​the extent of these sanctions aimed at the oligarchs? I wondered how they compare to what has been decided in the past. And what does this tell you about the goals of the administration?

MASSARO: Oh, for sure. So this is completely new. We are breaking ground here and probably some of the most important terrain we have ever broken. We have been calling for many years to sanction the oligarchs, going after the oligarchs who are in fact appendages of the Putin regime, Putin’s now rogue state in the West. However, there has always been a bit of reluctance to do so, given how powerful they are, their lawyers, their lobbyists, the billions of dollars they control. But it seems like all of this has somehow been wiped off the board, and we’re doing it now.

MARTIN: I want to dig a little deeper into who was targeted and why, but I want to get something you just said, that is that people like you know analysts at the CIA – we’ve talked to a number of people in the last week – say they have been calling for these kinds of measures for years. So these people, their wealth, their potential criminal relationships, their connection to President Putin is not new. So why now? Why did Russia have to invade Ukraine to take these steps?

MASSARO: Well, yes, I mean, that’s the big question, how did we get here? With the attack on Kiev and this all-out war against Ukraine, even the West, which had been dormant for so long, almost in a desirable thought or self-imposed denial of who Putin is, has woken up in a massive way. and said, okay, enough is enough. We will target this state as we have never targeted before and we will target this tyrant as we have never targeted before.

MARTIN: Do you have any idea why particular people are targeted?

MASSARO: Yes. So I mean, these are oligarchs who are very close to Putin. I think we are now thinking about who we have more evidence for? Who has the most visible assets? Who would do more harm to Putin’s rogue state? It is very important that we do this in coordination with our allies, and I think we saw this because so many of these oligarchs’ assets are held in London, their yachts being held in Europe.

So I think we need to emphasize what a difficult task we have ahead of us. You know, now there are 20 years of financial anonymity, anonymous trusts, anonymous shell companies. You know, it’s – it’s not that we can magically snap our fingers and get all of these things. We do not know where many of them are, but we will find out.

MARTINI: OK. Can I just ask one question, though? – because one of the New York newspapers has actually printed a map with some of the properties owned by some of these figures with names attached. Some of them own $ 2 million and $ 3 million in property in the same neighborhood. So I think I’m just wondering why, if a New York newspaper has a map with the properties of these people listed on it, why does the US government not know where they are?

MASSARO: So properties, physical properties, will be the easiest things to get. Some of the things that are harder to get and that are actually worth a lot more are scarce funds, anonymous bank accounts and so on and so forth. It’s not something you can do right away. There are very strong defenses against – you know, the seizure of property by the government in the United States, and for good reason. You know, you have the right to your property in this place, and that is a very important right.

MARTIN: But I can also see where regular citizens see where someone is, say, moving across state lines with a huge amount of money, and their vehicle being seized. And the attitude of law enforcement is, we will solve it later, or that people are taken into custody with properties that look suspicious, and they are – you know, those properties have been seized, and law enforcement say, we I will fix it later. And I think a lot of regular people would wonder why a guy who crosses state lines with $ 20,000 in a suitcase could have his property confiscated and the courts would settle it later, but these multimillionaires – in some cases billionaires – enjoy this. defense. Do you see my question?

MASSARO: I see your question and I want to tell you that this is what makes oligarchs so dangerous. It’s not fair. I mean, these people have billions of dollars to invest in these things. The British – this was in a parliamentary intelligence report – they lose cases against these individuals because they can not finish the cases. They literally run out of money before they can finish the case. These are state actors, you know, with the many billions at their disposal that Putin has said and given – they have been empowered by Putin and they control Russian state-owned and state-owned companies and big stakes and other types of investments that are here to overthrow our democracy and overthrow our trade and the rule of law, and so on and so forth. So if you ruin a lawsuit against these guys, they will take it to the end.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, it seems to me as if you are saying that this is a very long process. And so, if so, how will this be useful in the current crisis …

MASSARO: Yes. So I mean …

MARTIN: … When so many people are being massacred literally? So what is it – the ultimate goal of the game seems to me to require long-term accountability. But is there any short-term benefit from this?

MASSARO: Yes, yes. And here are some of the sanctions and the kind of ability to catch and then lose in the end – right? – comes from, can you – in the short term, we can disable these individuals. In the long run, we will be able to get that money. And then I would also say that there is at least one bill circulating in Congress now that would essentially allow a special authority to confiscate this property given the wartime nature of what is happening. It would be a temporary authority to move more quickly on these things, in order to move faster from sanction to seizure to confiscation.

MARTIN: This was Paul Massaro. He is a congressional foreign policy adviser specializing in sanctions, illegal finance, and anti-corruption. Mr. Massaro, thank you very much for talking to us.

MASSARO: My pleasure. Thank you for having me.

