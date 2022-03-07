Solidarity, prayer and donations: British Colombians continue to show support for Ukraine

Athletes at BC Place carried Ukrainian flags, people gathered across the province and others made donations over the weekend to support Ukraine as it faces ongoing attacks from Russia.

Demonstrations of solidarity on Saturday and Sunday are the latest examples of how people in British Columbia have been trying to provide assistance and support to the people of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale occupation on 24 February.

More than 229,000 British Colombians are of Ukrainian descent, according to the 2016 census, making up five percent of the province’s population, more than the Canadian average. About 130,000 people in the province are of Russian descent.

This weekend, Russian troops continued to bomb Ukrainian cities and the number of people forced out of the country rose to 1.4 million.

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, left-back and Vancouver Whitecaps Russell Teibert hold Ukrainian flags as they walk the pitch ahead of the first half of MLS football action in Vancouver on Saturday. (Jeff Vinnick / The Canadian Press)

At BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday, a player from the Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC held a Ukrainian flag on the field as part of a pre-game ceremony showing support for the war-torn country, while people in the crowd also displayed pro-Ukrainian banners.

“They are gaining strength”

In Richmond on Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in City Hall to listen to speeches, wave Ukrainian flags and call for an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Richmond, BC, on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton / CBC)

Eugene Lupynis with Ivan Franko’s Ukrainian Community Society in Richmond said ongoing rallies like this across BC are making a difference.

“Most Ukrainians in Canada have families who have returned to Ukraine and what we have noticed and through conversations with our families, they are seeing videos and photos on social media of rallies around the world and are gaining strength from these rallies and knowing that. that the world is with them in this war. “

Other similar rallies in Vancouver and Victoria took place over the weekend.

People gathered at Jack Poole Plaza in central Vancouver to call for more help and support for Ukraine after Russian military forces invaded the country on February 24, 2022. (Janella Hamilton / CBC)

In Victoria, IrynaKaplun was joined by her parents Nadia and Roman, who said they had only recently been able to travel from Western Ukraine to Canada.

“It’s a terrible mix of happiness to be safe here and guilt and pain, killing pain for the people of Ukraine,” said Iryna Kaplun.

Speaking through an interpreter, Nadia Kaplun said it was a great relief to be in Canada, but she is deeply concerned about the war going on in her homeland.

“I am very devastated and very sad for the people who are still there,” she said through tears.

Hundreds of people lined up on Douglas Street in Victoria on Sunday, March 6, 2022 to protest against the Russian military occupation of Ukraine. (Kevin Charach / CHEK News)

The power of prayer

Some pre-Christian Orthodox churches have raised donations and sent humanitarian aid and even military supplies to Ukraine.

Father Roman Tsaplan, a Ukrainian Orthodox priest of the Holy Trinity in Vancouver, said daily services are also giving people an opportunity to pray for people in Ukraine.

“This is a difficult time. We try to help them as much as possible,” he said. “We strongly believe that the Lord will hear our prayers and stop this nightmare that is happening there.”

Father Roman Tsaplan, parish priest at the Ukrainian Orthodox Trinity Cathedral in Vancouver, holds a service in support of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 1st. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Over the weekend the church also sold Ukrainian food such as sausage rings and borscht to raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross, the Maple Hope Foundation, and the Canadian Congress of Ukraine.

Michelle Petrusevich, a church member and first-generation Canadian of Ukrainian descent, said the response from people in BC has been overwhelming.

“People are realizing that it’s not just about Russia and Ukraine. It’s about freedom.”

She also said the conflict is very difficult for people who have ties to the region and their loved ones still in their countries of origin.

“Many of us have mixed backgrounds. There are families who are from the countries of the former Soviet Union, they are all mixed and so people are heartbroken. Support those people.”