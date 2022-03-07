International
Solidarity, prayer and donations: British Colombians continue to show support for Ukraine
Athletes at BC Place carried Ukrainian flags, people gathered across the province and others made donations over the weekend to support Ukraine as it faces ongoing attacks from Russia.
Demonstrations of solidarity on Saturday and Sunday are the latest examples of how people in British Columbia have been trying to provide assistance and support to the people of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale occupation on 24 February.
More than 229,000 British Colombians are of Ukrainian descent, according to the 2016 census, making up five percent of the province’s population, more than the Canadian average. About 130,000 people in the province are of Russian descent.
This weekend, Russian troops continued to bomb Ukrainian cities and the number of people forced out of the country rose to 1.4 million.
At BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday, a player from the Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC held a Ukrainian flag on the field as part of a pre-game ceremony showing support for the war-torn country, while people in the crowd also displayed pro-Ukrainian banners.
The most important message today #VWFC #VANvNYC #We StayWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/HBkXhgnNBP
“They are gaining strength”
In Richmond on Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in City Hall to listen to speeches, wave Ukrainian flags and call for an end to the fighting in Ukraine.
Eugene Lupynis with Ivan Franko’s Ukrainian Community Society in Richmond said ongoing rallies like this across BC are making a difference.
“Most Ukrainians in Canada have families who have returned to Ukraine and what we have noticed and through conversations with our families, they are seeing videos and photos on social media of rallies around the world and are gaining strength from these rallies and knowing that. that the world is with them in this war. “
Other similar rallies in Vancouver and Victoria took place over the weekend.
In Victoria, IrynaKaplun was joined by her parents Nadia and Roman, who said they had only recently been able to travel from Western Ukraine to Canada.
“It’s a terrible mix of happiness to be safe here and guilt and pain, killing pain for the people of Ukraine,” said Iryna Kaplun.
Speaking through an interpreter, Nadia Kaplun said it was a great relief to be in Canada, but she is deeply concerned about the war going on in her homeland.
“I am very devastated and very sad for the people who are still there,” she said through tears.
The power of prayer
Some pre-Christian Orthodox churches have raised donations and sent humanitarian aid and even military supplies to Ukraine.
Father Roman Tsaplan, a Ukrainian Orthodox priest of the Holy Trinity in Vancouver, said daily services are also giving people an opportunity to pray for people in Ukraine.
“This is a difficult time. We try to help them as much as possible,” he said. “We strongly believe that the Lord will hear our prayers and stop this nightmare that is happening there.”
Over the weekend the church also sold Ukrainian food such as sausage rings and borscht to raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross, the Maple Hope Foundation, and the Canadian Congress of Ukraine.
Michelle Petrusevich, a church member and first-generation Canadian of Ukrainian descent, said the response from people in BC has been overwhelming.
“People are realizing that it’s not just about Russia and Ukraine. It’s about freedom.”
She also said the conflict is very difficult for people who have ties to the region and their loved ones still in their countries of origin.
“Many of us have mixed backgrounds. There are families who are from the countries of the former Soviet Union, they are all mixed and so people are heartbroken. Support those people.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-solidarity-for-ukraine-1.6371638
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022