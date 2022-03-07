Appeal for aid to Ukraine reaches 100 million in the UK Ukraine





More than 100 million have been raised by the UK public to provide assistance to Ukraine in what has been described as an amazing show of support. That equates to more than 1 million per hour from the start of the complaint, the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) said. He said the funds were already being used by DEC charities within the occupied nation and within its borders to provide people fleeing the war with food, water, medical assistance, protection and care for the traumas. The DEC said the message from aid workers was that money was needed rather than specific donated items, which are often not necessarily what people ask for and are difficult to transport. Further donations will help increase the work of charities, which include Save the Children, Age International, and the Catholic Agency for External Development (Cafod). Jo Kitterick, head of engagement of Cafods supporters, said: “This amazing show of support for people fleeing conflict has meant we have been able to start spending money right away to help more people. Through our international partner Caritas, we are working within Ukraine and across its borders, setting up safe centers with beds, food and washing machines. We also provided transportation, information, psychological support and child-friendly spaces. The conflict shows no sign of giving up and our local experts are seeing more and more people having to leave their homes to keep themselves safe. The number of border crossings was expected to continue to increase in the coming days. I want to thank all those who have donated to help us support them in their moment of greatest need. The DEC, which is made up of 15 leading UK charities aiming to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas, said generous donations have been made by the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, among others. The latest total includes 2 million match funding from the British government, he said, the largest commitment ever made to a DEC appeal through the UK’s aid match scheme. This comes as the number of Ukrainian refugees continues to rise significantly and more than 1.5 million people have fled the country in just 10 days, according to the UN. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said this was the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The UN estimates that up to 4 million people could be forced to flee the country and 7 million could lose their homes inside Ukraine.

