Landlords in the asymmetric struggle to repossess Russian aircraft

Russia’s civil aviation authority on Saturday told airlines with aircraft leased by foreign companies to suspend international flights, further complicating landlords’ efforts to repossess aircraft from Russian airlines that have suspended rental payments in between international sanctions.

According to aviation consultancy Cirium, foreign companies own about 515 of the 777 aircraft leased in Russia, many registered abroad in offshore jurisdictions such as Bermuda.

The sanctions announced last week by the EU gave landlords until March 28 to repossess the aircraft. However, the fact that sanctions by the EU, the US and Canada have effectively prevented Russian-controlled aircraft from flying over European and North American airspace has severely complicated the task.

On March 3, ahead of the latest instructions from the CAA in Moscow, an executive with a leading leasing group speaking to AIN on condition of anonymity said the companies face serious legal and logistical challenges in recovering their assets. Some have sought ways to fly aircraft to places such as Kazakhstan, where they can repossess assets in a process that could involve the hasty passage of aircraft to new registers. The executive added that about 12 months ago, his company began reducing its exposure to the Russian market in anticipation of political instability. He acknowledged, however, that no one in the industry had predicted the extent to which the Putin administration would violate international legal conventions.

Russia is a signatory to the Cape Town Convention, which regulates international lease transactions, but in the wake of the country’s international isolation, it seems doubtful whether foreign companies can effectively enforce its provisions in Russian courts. On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin declared that international economic sanctions constitute an act of war. In any case, travel sanctions and restrictions will make it difficult to send on-site legal and logistics teams or pay for local services.

Given the sensitivity and fluency of the situation, most leasing groups were reluctant to comment on the data. Publicly listed companies showed particular sensitivity to talk.

Dubai Airlines (DAE) said on March 3 that Russian airlines operated about 7 percent of its leased fleet at net book value. The current size of its fleet amounts to 425 aircraft serving 114 airlines, with a total aircraft portfolio value of $ 16 billion and an average age of 6.6 years. “DAE intends to fully comply with all applicable sanctions, including those that currently prohibit leasing aircraft to an entity in Russia or for use in Russia,” he told AIN.

According to the DAE, it is now trying to implement a regular unbundling of existing leases with Russian operators and the departure of aircraft from the country to allow their placement with other carriers. “The rapid lifting of Covid-related travel restrictions is translating into higher levels of demand for short- and long-haul passenger aircraft,” the company said in a statement. “DAE is actively responding to incoming requests from customers for additional aircraft.”

The Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2021-40 estimated a total of 1,260 aircraft based in Russia and Central Asia in 2019, including 770 single-row, 140 wide-body, 190 regional aircraft and 160 cargo aircraft.

New York-based CreditSights analyst Roger King said that of the approximately 1,500 commercial aircraft based in Russia today, one-fifth came from international landlords. His note, published Feb. 28, cited 298 aircraft leased by nine international landlords on 21 airlines, including three under the Aeroflot umbrella.

IBA data showed that the top ten landlords in the world for Russian airlines offered just over 680 aircraft. Four – including AerCap, SMBC Aviation Capital, Air Lease Corporation and Carlyle Aviation Management – were international, supplying a total of 248 aircraft, while six were Russians, responsible for another 435 aircraft. In a year-end financial statement for 2021, AerCap, which ranks as the airline industry’s largest landlord, said Russian operators accounted for about 5 percent of its fleet at net book value.

Simon Wong, a partner at law firm Stephenson Harwood in Hong Kong, described three-quarters of the aircraft as “narrow bodies.” He explained that landlords would more easily repossess an aircraft stationed outside Russia, as the aircraft could be arrested soon after requesting an interim order.

“For aircraft stationed in Russia, the co-operation of Russian tenants can be critical as the Russian legal system is ‘insecure’, even in normal times, despite Russia adhering to the Cape Town Convention,” he said.

“Although lease agreements usually designate English courts as the place for resolving disputes, you still have to implement the decision of an English court against the aircraft through the Russian legal system if the aircraft is in Russia,” he said. “According to one estimate, only 20 percent of aircraft leased by Russian airlines are located outside Russia, and that percentage may change every day.

Wong added that many landlords had taken care to register offshore aircraft, usually in Bermuda, and to a lesser extent in Ireland, under the name of their special purpose vehicles before transferring them to Russian airlines. , in accordance with several Cape Town agreements. However, Bermuda or Ireland transferred some security oversight responsibilities to the Russian State Civil Aviation Authority.

“Cape Town bankruptcy provisions for owners or lenders secured for aircraft create an international register for owners and lenders,” the King of CreditSights said. “But the whole law is administered at the local level.

“Every country is supposed to modify bankruptcy laws to reflect knowledge of that legislation and the ability of people to repossess aircraft. Here we are with Russia as a signatory; it means nothing. Depends on Putin; that’s the problem with Cape Town. “

Mounir Kuzbari, co-CEO, Novus Aviation Capital in Dubai, told AIN that the company currently has no exposure in Russia. “We have estimated that there are over 500 aircraft of different types owned by international landlords in Russia,” he said.

Asked how the landlords could respond if Russian airlines refuse to deliver the planes before March 28, but simply continue to operate them, he would not dare to give an opinion. “It’s too early to say, but even if Russian airlines continue to operate them domestically, they will only be able to do so for a short period of time, as they will require maintenance parts, which it will then lead to the cannibalization of others. aircraft for parts, ”he commented.

Kuzbari said the rules of the Cape Town Convention will not necessarily allow international aircraft landlords to repossess their aircraft. “Technically, they should, but if airlines are not cooperating and access to the country is limited, Cape Town does not necessarily help in such situations,” he explained.

King speculated that Russia faced a risk of becoming an unfavorable state, in the same way that the West viewed Iran as an aviation deportee for nearly 40 years. “Iran has 270 aircraft, with an average age of 26 years,” he said. “They are basically over 20 years old, except for some ATRs. They have 92 outstanding orders with Airbus.

“If Russia becomes a traitor like Iran, it will have to be part of the black market; “Engine repairs will be another problem and will have to be done outside of Russia, making it non-starter.”