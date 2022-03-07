International
“The good step back to life”: NS enters Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan – Halifax
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, Nova Scotian restaurants like The Old Triangle will be able to return to regular business hours. The province is entering phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
“It’s a good step to get back to life,” says owner Brendan Doherty. “I think the general confidence it will give the general public to come back, seeing that we are able to operate at normal hours, I think it will be very beneficial for us.”
The collection limits for informal outdoor activities will be 50 persons without masks or social distancing, from 25. The limits for informal activities indoors remain 25.
Services such as hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors will be able to operate at 100 per cent capacity with mask requirements and distancing.
NS says rapid testing should continue as they alleviate the limitations of COVID-19
Bars and restaurants can operate at 75 percent capacity and allow up to 25 guests per table. Institutions still have to maintain a physical distance of two meters between people at different desks, the province says.
Live music and dancing with face masks will also be allowed in licensed liquor establishments.
Retail businesses will be able to operate at full capacity as of Monday, but customers must wear masks and maintain physical distance. Food courts can operate at 75 percent capacity.
Phase 2 also means that pre- and post-school programs can operate with up to 30 people in each individual group without social distance.
Participants in organized stage arts and sports can gather with up to 60 people without social distance for rehearsals, performances, training, games and tournaments.
Large venues of at least 100,000 square feet, such as the Scotiabank Center, can operate at 75 percent of its capacity for up to 5,000 people while implementing physical distancing and masking.
The reopening plan in NS is celebrated by some, criticized by others
The same goes for the Center 200 in Sydney, and Gerard Shaw, the team president, says the potential for more fans is good news. But the same is true of the ability to eat or drink in your own country, rather than going to a specific area, he says.
“This is a big thing for countries, big for us too,” he says. “It’s part of the whole fun experience.”
Shaw acknowledges that public confidence will be critical.
“We will do some polls and do some talking to our fan base about how you felt at the facility in the games we had, if there is anything we can change to encourage a better experience and people to feel more comfortable, we will certainly do that, ”he says.
He says they will encourage the people they love, keep their masks on and let people move to other places if they feel safer.
Trust organizations, mental health support groups, government organizations, and other organized clubs can operate at 75 percent capacity, from 50 percent in Phase 1. Trust services can operate at 75 percent of the country’s capacity. event and singing in the congregation will continue to be allowed with masks.
Cinemas can also operate at 75 percent capacity and eating and drinking will be allowed once again. Masks are necessary, but can be lowered to eat or drink while you are sitting.
Museums, libraries, art galleries, bus and boat trips can operate at full capacity with masks.
NS will lift all restrictions on COVID-19 on March 21, vaccination test passed on February 28
As of February 28, proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19 is not required to participate in any of these activities that bring people together.
Nova Scotia is ready to lift all restrictions on COVID-19 as of March 21st.
This is the date when Doherty, the owner of The Old Triangle, circled on his calendar.
“We are really looking forward to it. “I think we are finally at the point where people are allowed to make their own decisions.” “Among us, I have a lot of staff who will continue to wear their masks, maybe I will too when I’m with people.”
“But honestly,” he says, “it would be great to no longer be a COVID cop.”
Public Health still recommends that people disguise themselves, even after restrictions are lifted.
With folders by Carla Reni
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
