TaiwanPlus celebrates International Women’s Day with Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, interviews and documentaries showcasing the diversity of contemporary Taiwanese women





TAIPEI, Taiwan – (TELI BIZNES) –TaiwanPlusa new global English language video broadcasting program has launched a series of new programs featuring the stories of women from Taiwan and beyond as part of the global celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022. Among the programs featured for this event is an interview with Maria Ressa, a Filipino-American journalist who was recently honored with the Nobel Peace Prize 2021. Maria Ressa has worked as an international investigative journalist for over 35 years, specializing in research on terrorism, press freedom, and disinformation. TaiwanPlus News Center Director Divya Gopalan met with Ressa to discuss her experiences in the field and the challenges faced by women journalists in reporting. The gender disinformation that destroys us has contributed to many women journalists around the world choosing to retire, Ressa explains in the interview. She is the first journalist to receive the Nobel Prize in 86 years, and only 18th woman to receive the award in her 120-year history. TaiwanPlus The programming of International Women’s Day also features content for a wide range of women’s achievements in Taiwan. The stories of the women we have chosen to appear in our Women’s Day program reflect Taiwan’s diverse culture and determined people. The achievements of Taiwanese women are an important part of our past and future and we were grateful for the opportunity to share these stories with the world on our platform, says TaiwanPlus CEO Joanne Tsai. Women’s Day programs include several documentary pieces that address contemporary social issues affecting women in Taiwan and around the globe. Fatbulous Me shares the story of a Taiwanese woman’s journey with bodily positivity, self-confidence, and social pressures that push women toward conformity. In Dear Period, viewers travel alongside Lin Nien-tzu, a community organizer from Taiwan, as she promotes menstruation education and social entrepreneurship in rural Nepal. Taiwan’s lesbian community comes to the fore in “Legal Mothers, Illegal Children,” detailing the legal, physical, and emotional challenges two mothers face in preparing for the birth of their first child. TaiwanPlus International Women’s Day programming is available for broadcast for free. Trailers and programs can be found here:

