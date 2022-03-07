Major concern as Ukraine’s nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia under Russian orders | Ukraine





Staff at Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are being told what to do by the Russian military commander who invaded the country last week, in violation of international security protocols. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed grave concern about the situation at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe. The agency was told by the Ukrainian nuclear regulator that any action of the plant management, including measures related to the technical operation of the six reactor units, requires the prior approval of the Russian commander. IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossisaid Sunday that Russian military command over the nuclear plant violates one of the seven essential pillars of nuclear safety and security, which says operational personnel must be able to perform their security tasks and be able to take over decisions without unnecessary pressure. Russian forces bombed the Zaporizhia plant in the early hours of Friday morning, damaging a walkway between two of the six reactors and setting fire to a nearby building used for training. As a result, some of the reactors were shut down and others were put to low power. The reactors themselves are well protected by a thick concrete shell, but there is concern that the most vulnerable spent fuel rods may be hit, or that power and cooling systems may be affected, potentially causing a meltdown. The IAEA also expressed concern that the Russian invading force had reportedly shut down mobile phone networks and internet connection so that reliable information from the site could not be retrieved through normal communication channels. He said communications between the plant and the Ukrainian nuclear regulator have been affected, which the IAEA said runs counter to another of Grossi’s nuclear security pillars, which requires reliable communications with the regulator and others. In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to perform their vital tasks in stable conditions without unnecessary outside interference or pressure, Grossi said. The situation is deteriorating in relation to vital communications between the regulator and Zaporizhia [nuclear plant] it is also a source of deep concern, especially during an armed conflict that could endanger the country’s nuclear facilities at any time, he added. Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security. The IAEA said plant operators were now able to rotate between the three shifts, easing operators who had been on duty at the time the plant was captured but still had problems with the availability and supply of food that the Ukrainian regulator said was affecting morale. of the plant. The IAEA also raised the alarm that communication had been lost with institutions and enterprises in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where it said there were Category 1-3 radiation sources, a possible reference to medical or industrial isotopes. A Category 1 source can be deadly after more than a few minutes of exposure. Such radioactive material could cause serious harm to humans if not properly secured and managed, the agency said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/06/ukraine-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant-staff-under-russian-orders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos