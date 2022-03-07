Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia due to the occupation of Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) – US payment firm Visa Inc. (VN) and Mastercard Inc. said on Saturday they were suspending operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine and would work with customers and partners to cut off all transactions there.

Within a few days, all transactions launched with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work abroad and any Visa card issued outside Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said.

“We are obliged to act after the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the unacceptable events we have seen,” Al Kelly, Visa’s chief executive, said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed the decisions of Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said. W1N2QI054

“President Biden noted that his administration is increasing security, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding,” the White House said in a statement.

Moving out of payment firms could mean more disruption for the Russians, who are preparing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship and an even stronger squeeze on imported goods.

Unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russia have frozen a large portion of the country’s central bank’s $ 640 billion in assets; banned some banks from the global SWIFT payment system; and sent the ruble into free fall, wiping out a third of its value this week. Read more

On Monday, said the head of the Central Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko Nikkei Asia The Central Bank and Zelenskiy urged Visa and MasterCard to suspend their credit and debit card transactions issued by Russian banks to increase pressure on the Russian regime, the newspaper writes.

A growing number of financial and technology companies have suspended Russian operations. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL.O) announced its decision earlier Saturday. Read more

ALTERNATIVE SYSTEMS

Sberbank Rossii PAO (SBER.MM), Russia’s largest lender, said the moves by Visa and Mastercard will not affect card users issuing in Russia, Tass news reported.

Sberbank said that its customers will be able to withdraw money, make transfers, pay in both offline and Russian online stores, because transactions in Russia go through the National Payment Card System, which does not depend from foreign payment systems, according to Tass.

Russia has been taking steps to increase the independence of its financial system for years, especially as ties with the West deteriorated due to the country’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The country set up its own banking messaging system, known as SPFS, as an alternative to SWIFT, and its MIR card payment system became operational in 2015. They were part of Moscow’s efforts to develop domestic funding for it. reflect the western ones, to protect the country in case the sanctions expand. Read more

Mastercard and Visa had significant business in Russia. In 2021, about 4% of Mastercard net income comes from business conducted inside, inside and outside Russia. Meanwhile, business conducted inside, inside and outside Ukraine accounted for 2% of its net income, according to a dossier on Tuesday. Read more

Visa also reported that total net income from Russia in 2021 was about 4% of its total.

Mastercard, which has operated in Russia for 25 years, said its cards issued by Russian banks would no longer be supported by Mastercard networks and that any company card issued outside Russia would no longer work at merchants or ATMs. ruse.

Mastercard said it decided to suspend its network services in Russia after its recent move to block many Russian financial institutions from the company’s payment network, as required by regulators globally.

Visa also said this week that it blocked many Russian financial institutions from its network in line with government sanctions imposed on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Edited by Megan Davies, Paul Simao and David Gregorio

