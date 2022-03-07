Medical Teams International arrives in Poland, assessing how to help those fleeing Ukraine | tidings





You can read the news and think it could be one thing, then step into the field and realize it’s something very different, said Sara Phillips, senior response manager with International Medical Teams.

Since arriving in Krakow, Poland on Thursday, Phillips has met with government officials, nonprofits and other contacts to assess where more help is needed.

One thing I’m really impressed with is how the community and neighboring countries are performing, Phillips said.

Local churches, community groups and government in neighboring countries like Poland have provided assistance, Phillips explained. But soon, she worries that these local humanitarian efforts may be overwhelmed due to the large number of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

This week, the United Nations estimated that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million refugees may need help and protection in the coming months. Phillips, along with Roger Sandberg, vice president of operations for Medical Teams International, plan to travel to Romania on Sunday to assess the conditions. At first, there is a lot of coordination, Sandberg said before leaving the PDX earlier this week. Who is needed where, what does it do? Sandberg explained that International Medical Teams hope to provide medical care to displaced Ukrainians in the coming weeks. We have a list that is ready to respond, Sandberg said. We just have to make sure everything is in line with the needs and what the governments will allow. Since 1979, Medical Teams International has provided medical care to people in crisis due to conflicts and natural disasters worldwide. Earlier this week, the nonprofit sent 26 pallets of medical supplies, including sutures, surgical kits and medical curtains, to be distributed to health centers in Ukraine. A third team member from Medical Teams International is expected to arrive in the region next week to help assess where more resources are needed. Unlike larger NGOs, known as NGOs, Medical Teams International said its smaller teams could shift resources easily. One of the things we can offer is our dexterity and ability to rotate very quickly, Phillips said. Maybe a new border point has been opened. There are 1000 people crossing the border and we have to settle within 24 hours in a new place.

