International courts to investigate Russian occupation of Ukraine | Europe News and current affairs from all over the continent DW

This Monday, Ukraine will address the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The United Nations tribunal, which is tasked with resolving disputes between the two countries, is considering an order that Ukraine has sought against Russia under the UN Convention against Genocide.

Kiev wants UN judges to classify the Russian attack as genocide and at the same time reject Moscow’s claim that Ukraine was committing genocide against the Russian minority in the east of the country.

On Tuesday, Kremlin lawyers will vehemently reject the case as Russia denies jurisdiction over The Hague tribunal. Moscow will argue that since genocide is not being committed by Russia, there is no case and consequently no court that would have jurisdiction.

A matter of jurisdiction

The difficulty of any case in the International Court of Justice is that the plaintiff and defendant states must recognize the jurisdiction of the court.

Russia – and also the US – have never recognized the UN tribunal in general, but instead do so only on a case-by-case basis, Professor Kai Ambos, an expert on international criminal law from Gttingen, told DW.

Therefore, this week’s hearing is unlikely to lead to any tangible results for Ukraine. But the trial draws attention to international courts and how they will deal with Vladimir Putin’s war.

A second trial

There is also a second trial in another international court that is currently taking place: The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court has already launched an investigation whether the Russian President or other leading figures in the Kremlin are responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court has a duty to enforce international law and determine the guilt of individuals. Unlike the International Court of Justice, it does not look at states, but rather at individual defendants.

“I am pleased that there is a reasonable basis for believing that alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine,” the court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, said in The Hague. He instructed his prosecutors to investigate and secure the evidence. The first teams are already in Ukraine, Khan said last week.

“It’s extraordinary,” Ambos told DW. “Since the establishment of the Criminal Court, we have never had a prosecutor react so quickly without the involvement of the UN Security Council.

ICC Khan has already begun his investigations

Extensive international support

Investigator Khan’s investigation is compounded by the fact that 38 UK-led countries support the case. This means that a speedy and extensive investigation is possible, without the need for an examination by a so-called “courtroom” with three judges, according to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“An investigation by the ICC into Russia’s barbaric acts is urgently needed and it is right that those responsible be held accountable,” Truss said in London. In addition to Germany, supporting countries include almost all EU members, but also Canada, New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Professor Gttingen Ambos thinks it is important for many countries to show solidarity with the court, as this will give it more legitimacy. One problem, however, is that Russia is not a signatory to the treaty on which the court is based, the Rome Statute.

Like China, Russia is an “enemy” of the tribunal, Ambos explains. “Only the signatory states are obliged to cooperate. This does not apply to Russia.” Ukraine is also not a signatory, but has stated that it will accept the decision of the judges in The Hague.

Putin as a defendant?

Will Russian President Vladimir Putin ever be in the dock if the trial continues? “It is not completely out of the question, but it is unlikely that Mr. Putin will have to appear in court at some point,” said Kai Ambos.

Leaders like Putin usually stay in office until they die and therefore will not be extradited. One way would be if Putin was ousted in Russia and a new government could extradite him to The Hague.

So it was with former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from the country’s new government last year. “We can not predict the course of history. You have to be a big optimist,” Ambos told DW.

More lawsuits for Ukraine

During a trial, the criminal court may issue an international arrest warrant for Putin and other suspected perpetrators. They could then be arrested while traveling to the signatory states of the Court.

It is also possible for individual state prosecutors to begin their investigations, as happened in Lithuania on Thursday. Such procedures would also be possible in Germany. In January, a Syrian doctor was convicted of crimes against humanity in the Syrian war in a trial in Germany.

Such proceedings based on the “principle of universal law” are generally possible even against Russians involved in the war against Ukraine. Anyone can file a criminal complaint with the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Proceedings can also be brought before the European Court of Human Rights of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. In the case of the wars in Yugoslavia, the UN set up a special tribunal, a special tribunal. However, in the case of Russia, this may fail because of Moscow’s veto power in the UN Security Council.

This article was originally published in German