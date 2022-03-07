International
International courts to investigate Russian occupation of Ukraine | Europe News and current affairs from all over the continent DW
This Monday, Ukraine will address the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The United Nations tribunal, which is tasked with resolving disputes between the two countries, is considering an order that Ukraine has sought against Russia under the UN Convention against Genocide.
Kiev wants UN judges to classify the Russian attack as genocide and at the same time reject Moscow’s claim that Ukraine was committing genocide against the Russian minority in the east of the country.
On Tuesday, Kremlin lawyers will vehemently reject the case as Russia denies jurisdiction over The Hague tribunal. Moscow will argue that since genocide is not being committed by Russia, there is no case and consequently no court that would have jurisdiction.
A matter of jurisdiction
The difficulty of any case in the International Court of Justice is that the plaintiff and defendant states must recognize the jurisdiction of the court.
Russia – and also the US – have never recognized the UN tribunal in general, but instead do so only on a case-by-case basis, Professor Kai Ambos, an expert on international criminal law from Gttingen, told DW.
Therefore, this week’s hearing is unlikely to lead to any tangible results for Ukraine. But the trial draws attention to international courts and how they will deal with Vladimir Putin’s war.
A second trial
There is also a second trial in another international court that is currently taking place: The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court has already launched an investigation whether the Russian President or other leading figures in the Kremlin are responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
The International Criminal Court has a duty to enforce international law and determine the guilt of individuals. Unlike the International Court of Justice, it does not look at states, but rather at individual defendants.
“I am pleased that there is a reasonable basis for believing that alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine,” the court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, said in The Hague. He instructed his prosecutors to investigate and secure the evidence. The first teams are already in Ukraine, Khan said last week.
“It’s extraordinary,” Ambos told DW. “Since the establishment of the Criminal Court, we have never had a prosecutor react so quickly without the involvement of the UN Security Council.
Extensive international support
Investigator Khan’s investigation is compounded by the fact that 38 UK-led countries support the case. This means that a speedy and extensive investigation is possible, without the need for an examination by a so-called “courtroom” with three judges, according to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
“An investigation by the ICC into Russia’s barbaric acts is urgently needed and it is right that those responsible be held accountable,” Truss said in London. In addition to Germany, supporting countries include almost all EU members, but also Canada, New Zealand and Costa Rica.
Professor Gttingen Ambos thinks it is important for many countries to show solidarity with the court, as this will give it more legitimacy. One problem, however, is that Russia is not a signatory to the treaty on which the court is based, the Rome Statute.
Like China, Russia is an “enemy” of the tribunal, Ambos explains. “Only the signatory states are obliged to cooperate. This does not apply to Russia.” Ukraine is also not a signatory, but has stated that it will accept the decision of the judges in The Hague.
Putin as a defendant?
Will Russian President Vladimir Putin ever be in the dock if the trial continues? “It is not completely out of the question, but it is unlikely that Mr. Putin will have to appear in court at some point,” said Kai Ambos.
Leaders like Putin usually stay in office until they die and therefore will not be extradited. One way would be if Putin was ousted in Russia and a new government could extradite him to The Hague.
So it was with former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from the country’s new government last year. “We can not predict the course of history. You have to be a big optimist,” Ambos told DW.
More lawsuits for Ukraine
During a trial, the criminal court may issue an international arrest warrant for Putin and other suspected perpetrators. They could then be arrested while traveling to the signatory states of the Court.
It is also possible for individual state prosecutors to begin their investigations, as happened in Lithuania on Thursday. Such procedures would also be possible in Germany. In January, a Syrian doctor was convicted of crimes against humanity in the Syrian war in a trial in Germany.
Such proceedings based on the “principle of universal law” are generally possible even against Russians involved in the war against Ukraine. Anyone can file a criminal complaint with the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Proceedings can also be brought before the European Court of Human Rights of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. In the case of the wars in Yugoslavia, the UN set up a special tribunal, a special tribunal. However, in the case of Russia, this may fail because of Moscow’s veto power in the UN Security Council.
This article was originally published in German
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/international-courts-to-investigate-russias-ukraine-invasion/a-61036327
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022