Femme Frontera features short films by women

LAS CRUCES – The Las Cruces International Film Festival on Saturday celebrated seven short films featured in the “Femme Frontera” collection.
Each of these films is directed, written, produced and more by women. Each of the shorts presents a different story, a motive a message that can be empowering and inspiring.
The opening cut for the entire collection was “Mijo,” directed by Mazdey Snob. The main character, Mijo, is blessed with the gift of King Midas; but soon discovers that his ability is different and that everything he touches is ‘stylishly pumped.’ The short is beautiful, inspiring and full of colorful and delightful fashion motifs, giving the audience a sense of style without any boundaries.
Based on what a family believes is a UFO out of their window, “There was no one we knew” by Khaula Malik tells the story of a Pakistani couple who thinks the reality of alien life while also in a COVID-19 jam . February reflects on the couple’s relationship, while also giving an overview of the honesty and strangeness about the aliens idea and their perspective during quarantine.
“Folk Frontera” by Alejandra Vasquez presents two stories of women and their lives in border areas. It’s a realistic portrait that follows both border women as they find their place in the Chihuahuan Desert, looking for a region where the culture is millennial but is divided on the US / Mexican border. In short it focuses a lot on women’s stories, but also on the story about them, and how it affects each of them in their lives. Cinematography is almost magical and evokes a sense of beauty and aesthetic perspective like no other.
“Time and the Shell” by Kii Nche Ndusta is a short film that asks the public to consider the past, present and future against the backdrop of a changing landscape, people and a fading biodiversity. All in all the subtitles, the fixed cinematography and perspective of a man’s story as he grows up and experiences different emotions about change is something that feels poetic and touching with this short.
“Nurture” by Ying-Fang Shen is a mixed media short that portrays motherhood and a genuine representation of breast milk and babies. The short goes through the stages of life where a mother feeds her child and goes further to feed others, touching life beyond her child.
“Lullaby” by Khushee Hegde is an acronym directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the emotions felt by those who feel isolated and locked inside their home while a newborn mother quarantines herself while her husband works at health care.
Last February, “Vivas Nos Queremos” by Saray Argumedo, is a presentation of art, voices, canto and music that demonstrates the solidarity of a collective effort between different artists who are using their voice to raise awareness of missing Indigenous and Hispanics and killed. women. His powerful message reinforced by the song, the film follows each of the women’s collaborative efforts, rapand protests to bring others to see the reality of these missing women and children.
Linda Ruth Martinez-Adamsand Megin Smelser were two of the many women in the audience who felt influenced by the messages of each of the short films and who enjoyed it all.
“I’m going to tell you, it ‘s hard to choose (a favorite), it’ s going to be impossible. It was hard to decide which one I liked the most, because everyone had a message. You did not want to lose anything, “And of course I do not want to lose the dialogue and the message,” said Martinez-Adamssa.
Some of their favorites were “Mijo”, “Folk Frontera” and especially “Vivas Nos Quero”.
Information on all of these short films can be found on the LCIFF website,https://lascrucesfilmfest.com/.
