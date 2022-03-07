Turn the clock forward on women’s rights: UN chief’s message for International Women’s Day





Mr Guterres emphasized the contribution women have made to ending the crisis COVID-19 pandemic, welcomed the ideas, innovations and activism that are changing our world for the better and welcomed more women leaders in all walks of life. However, as the UN chief noted, women and girls have often borne the brunt of the effects of the virus, which has spread worldwide, including girls and women who have been locked out of schools and workplaces. leading to rising poverty and increasing violence, and women doing the vast majority of unpaid but essential care work in the world. To correct the situation, Mr. Guterres called for quality education guaranteed to every girl, massive investment in women’s training and decent work, effective action to end gender-based violence, and universal health care. Other measures recommended by the UN chief include gender quotas, which could result in the world benefiting from more women leaders.



IFAD / FAO / WFP / Petterik Wiggers Irrigation schemes enable small farmers, especially women and young people, to have greater access to water. Women’s action and climate Theme for this year International Women’s Day is gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, underlining the fact that women carry a disproportionate burden of the effects of the climate crisis and that they must be central to solutions for a sustainable planet. Action Feminist Action Coalition for Climate Justice, is helping to make sure this happens. The coalition, which brings together governments, private sector companies, the UN system and civil society, is part of an effort to bring global action and investment, with a focus on funding gender-equitable climate solutions. These include increasing women’s leadership in the green economy, building the resilience of women and girls to climate impacts and disasters, and increasing the use of data on gender equality and climate. To learn more about the ways women are leading the fight against the climate crisis, read our series of films, Women Building a Sustainable Future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/03/1113392

