Batman grows to $ 249 million Box Office Global – Deadline

SHARE UPDATE, write: Warner Bros. / DC’s Batman flew to 74 offshore markets this weekend, landing $ 120 million at international cash registers until Sunday. Combined with the $ 128.5 million domestic start-up, the global launch is $ 248.5 million.

Directed by Matt Reeves Batman was no. 1 in 73 of his openings, and entered the top edge of the range we were seeing before the weekend. The international start is the industry’s best for 2022 (No. 3 for the pandemic when it leaves China and Russia) and the biggest for Warner Bros. since then. Joker in 2019, as well as the best international bow ever for Reeves.

Although this is the WB’s first time abroad in a purely theatrical show following its HBO Max day-to-day pandemic strategy, it was never a factor overseas as the films were not only shown in cinemas abroad, started early in many cases to avoid piracy issues. . BatmanThe ‘s show is again great news for the offshore theater business – when the product is there, the audience will come, especially for an appealing title, noisy and despite its three-hour time.

Batman must have wings to move forward – Japan opens next Friday, while China follows on March 18 and has plenty of runway up to Sony Morbius pulls out teeth in late March.

In the notable appearances for Caped Crusader, the UK and France took advantage of the talent trip to the market – a promotional factor that has been largely lacking during the pandemic. Australia also did big business despite floods in the east of the country and new Covid restrictions in the west. Latin America, which loves DC, was innocent of turning Robert Pattinson into a costume. If there was one small weakness, it was in Asia where Korea was fighting with an omicron tip.

Going further in numbers in the top 5 markets, Batman dominated uk ($ 18.4 million) with 75% of the Top 5 and coming in at 9% above Joker and 22% above The Dark Knight. Mexico earned $ 12 million and had a large 89% of the Top 5, following roughly on par with Joker there and 18% more Helmi 2 Marked the second largest outbreak of the pandemic. Australia ($ 9.2 million) also marked the second best pandemic start and the best WB since Aquaman; Batman came in at 31% greater than Joker and 82% forward Helmi 2 there. Brazil ($ 8.8 million) marked the third best DC debut of all time and the second largest pandemic launch by 40% more than Joker and 179% more than Helmi 2. IN France ($ 8.5 million), Batman head The Dark Knight in admissions by 4% and is the best WB opening since then Joker.

Concluding the Top 10 are Germany ($ 5.1 million), korea ($ 4.4 million), Ital ($ 4.1 million), Spain ($ 3.7 million) and India ($ 3.4 million).

In likes for likes and with today’s fees, Batman is 8% behind The Knight of Darkness rises10% forward Justice League43% ahead Wonder Woman45% forward The Dark Knight and 143% on pandemic era comparisons Godzilla vs Kong.

IN IMAX, Batman distributed $ 22.3 million worldwide, the largest global opening weekend for the format in 2022 and the second largest since December 2019. On 320 IMAX screens in 74 overseas markets, the film grossed $ 7.3 million for an average of nearly 23 thousand dollars per screen. Four markets saw their best IMAX DC launch ever including Sweden, Belgium, Argentina and Curacao. Thirteen other markets enjoyed second place best including the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Switzerland, India, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates. Batman will open on 39 IMAX screens in Japan on Friday.

Sony



In the holding game, Sony Unexplored fell by 50% in the third weekend of wide publication. At 64 markets, Tom Holland star won $ 17.4 million for one $ 171.3 million cume overseas and $ 271.6 million global to date. The UK is the main market with $ 27.5 million, followed by France ($ 14.9 million), Russia ($ 14.8 million), Spain ($ 10.5 million) and Australia ($ 9.7 million). Ascending, China launches a week from Monday, March 14th.

‘Belfast’

Focus features



In other news, Universal / Illumination’s Sing 2 exceeded the lifespan of the original in uk with $ 40.5 million while Universal / Focus’ Belfast became the biggest black and white film of the modern era there with .5 14.53 million ($ 19.4 million), surpassing Schindler’s List.

CUMES MISCELLANEOUS DIFFERENT / NOTEABLE

Death on the Nile (DIS): $ 5.1 million international weekend (41 markets); $ 78 million in international revenue / $ 115.1 million globally

Sing 2 (UNI): $ 4.24 million international weekend (67 markets); $ 206.7 million international revenue / $ 360.24 million global

Spider-Man: No Way Home (SNY): $ 4 million international weekend (63 markets); $ 1.08 billion international revenue / $ 1.86 billion global

Belfast (UNI): $ 2.17 million international weekend (27 markets); $ 28.9 million international revenue / $ 37.6 million global

Marry me (UNI): $ 1.05 million international weekend (67 markets); $ 25.6 million international revenue / $ 47 million global

Clifford the Great Red Dog (PAR): $ 905,000 international weekend (25 markets); $ 57 million international revenue / $ 106.3 million

Jackass Forever (PAR): 767 thousand dollars international weekend (14 markets); $ 17.2 million international revenue / $ 71.7 million global

FIRST, Saturday: With 74 overseas markets now open, Warner Bros. / DC’s Batman has won $ 54 million by Friday, on its way to a $ 110 million international launch. The total global value as of Friday is $ 111 million, including the $ 57 million domestic start (which is included in the film’s pre-program).

Caped Crusader’s latest show, directed by Robert Pattinson / Matt Reeves, kicked off its international debut in Korea early Tuesday (see below) and has added 73 more markets as of yesterday. On Friday, it reached $ 26.5 million from 30,218 screens.

In particular, uk debuted with a strong value of ,8 4.8 million ($ 6.4 million) for the second highest day of the pandemic opening, and with a 89% share of the top 5 films. Results are 24% ahead Joker68% ahead The Dark Knight and 392% more Dune. The total value, including the preliminary footage, is 5 5 million ($ 6.7 million).

‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves On New Dark Knight, Pic’s sequel & Colin Farrell Penguin HBO Max Series – Hero Nation Podcast

Spain also had a good start with $ 1.2 million from 1,103 screens and 78% of the top 5 movies. This is approximately equal to The Dark Knight and almost double the opening of Dune as well as is the second largest day of the pandemic opening.

While the UK leads in all games until Friday, Mexico ($ 5.2 million), Brazil ($ 4.6 million), France ($ 4.4 million) and Australia ($ 4 million) are also lending to Batman.

IN korea, Saturday’s number (not included in the above totals) had an increase of 170% from Friday to a local value of $ 3.52 million to date. Korea has experienced an increase in Omicron, breaking a record of daily cases and deaths on Friday, then easing slightly on Saturday.

‘The Batman’ Review: Robert Pattinson Goes All Noir as the franchise turns into a dark and engaging detective mystery

SUBMITTED: Warner Bros. / DC’s Batman has just started to spread its wings abroad and has a total of international receipts $ 5.3 million for two days and only from eight markets. Actor Robert Pattinson directed by Matt Reeves is adding 47 markets today and another 19 on Friday.

After debuting at $ 1.7 million korea Tuesday – and taking advantage of a public holiday there – set the best day for Warner Bros.’s launch during the pandemic, the second best debut for a Batman movie since The Knight of Darkness rises and one of the best industry in the country for 2022 so far.

The spread continued on Wednesday with France starting at $ 1.4 million. Including previews, the market price is $ 2.1 million which is the best opening of the year and the biggest pandemic opening for a Warner Bros. movie out there. The results are on par with The Dark Knightand forward Dune (+ 42%) and Aquaman (+ 72%).

IN Sweden, Batman won $ 414,000 on opening day Wednesday, well up 28% more than The Dark Knight and more than double i Dune.

Indonesia gave the film a 91% market share on Wednesday with $ 362,000 for the best Batman debut ever, as well as the best of the BB pandemic.

Belgium brought $ 193,000 to Gotham, with PLFs representing 42% of opening day. The results are equal to The Dark Knight and 42% over Dune.

The figures are generally encouraging as we go over the weekend to what has been a highly anticipated movie. There are still winds against Covid to be considered – that is, parts of Western Australia have been affected and the east of the territory is facing floods.

As always, once we get to the weekend everywhere, we will have a better view.