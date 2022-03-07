How publishers are using newsletters to reach readers and attract subscribers internationally





Newsletters can be a valuable tool for audience development and a way to get readers to pay for a subscription especially for publishers who want to reach readers across the US with global news in a straightforward way through their inbox introductory.

CNN is working on a newsletter product around the Middle East after launching similar publications for an international audience on news in China and the US In February, global business site Quartz announced a new membership product focused on covering tech startups. innovators and sectors in Africa. . Meanwhile, The Washington Post claimed a 25% increase in subscriptions to its global email news conference from year to year, but has taken a different approach by focusing the focus of its newsletter product to cover events various global. In contrast, The New York Times has a number of regional newspapers that have helped it garner 1 million digital news subscriptions outside the US.

Quartz tests regional bulletin prices After initially taking a global approach to subscriptions by asking people to pay $ 100 a year to get more access to international Quartz coverage, including from the Quartz Africa vertical, the publisher found that it had more price sensitivity and people reading Quartz Africa really wanted to read Quartz Africa, said Quartz editor-in-chief Katherine Bell. Quartz had no regional awards for its membership, so the team decided to launch a special membership for those readers, at a lower price. Quartz Africa costs $ 60 a month. The new Quartz Africa membership will give readers exclusive access to Quartz Africa content and a new Quartz Africa Members Collection. (His Quartz Africa weekly newsletter will remain free and over 90,000 subscribers to that newsletter will receive four free Quartz Africa Members Summary editions to persuade them to subscribe to Quartz Africa membership). Quartz Africa is the company’s second geographically focused subscription product, after Quartz Japan. But unlike Quartz Africa, the Quartz Japan newsletter is primarily a translated version of the Quartz Daily Brief and focuses on global news rather than the innovation and technology that is evolving in the region. Quartz Japan has 4400 members. Bell said they are looking at opportunities for a paid product in India. The Quartz Africa newsletter was created by a team of four. Editor Ciku Kimeria is based in Nairobi, Kenya and Dakar, Senegal, two reporters are based in Lagos, Nigeria and Nairobi and one climate reporter is working outside Cairo, Egypt. Vertical also relies on a large group of independent professionals, Bell said. CNN watches the Middle East CNN is in the early stages of developing an English-language newsletter for a global audience about Middle Eastern news. The audience development team is currently testing the name, tone, content and prototype. The goal is to debut the newspaper this year, said Alan Segal, deputy director of audience development and analytics for CNN Digital. We have many products in the US, but we had to strengthen our international product package by building our portfolio of [newsletter] products, he said. The upcoming newsletter was inspired by CNN Newspaper in China. The Meanwhile In franchise has two newspapers; that of China launched in June 2021 based in Hong Kong and that of America in August 2019. (The one focused on the US is intended for an international audience, taking time to describe the nuances of both right and left in American politics and what is a Republican against Democrat, said Segal). CNN also has a 5 Things newsletter in Spanish that summarizes the five biggest stories of the day, and the latest news releases in Spanish and Arabic (the latter was launched last year). Instead of translating the latest US news alerts, Spanish and Arabic teams publish news in the original languages ​​and also in various recent news based on region and audience. Something that might affect the American audience, say, a wildfire may not be so interesting to an Arab audience, for example, Segal said. CNN did not provide audience data in its newsletters at the time of publication. Segal acknowledged that its strongest newsletter products are in the US and that there are challenges to capturing an audience abroad. The speed with which you gather that audience is not always the same. In the newspaper business, it is one thing to build it and another to make people aware of it and earn a living for it. They have to walk side by side and do not always develop at the same time, he said. Post changes WorldView The Washington Post has a different approach. Instead of launching international editions of existing newsletters or launching new ones, he uses his major global English-language newsletter, Todays WorldView, to focus on one important news item. Last week, for example, focused on the war in Ukraine for an international audience. The bulletin comes out at midnight in the US, scheduled to hit Europe in the morning and Asia in the afternoon, a spokesman said. They declined to share the total number of recordings on Todays WorldView. International readers of the New York Times push for increased subscriptions The New York Times has taken a reverse approach to the Post by releasing a list of region-specific newsletters. In total, the Times has over 80 newspapers and email newsletters, with daily news dedicated to Asia-Pacific and Europe, combining reporting from its overseas offices with curated reading recommendations, said Adam Pasick, editorial director of newsletters at The New York Times. email. The Times also has weekly newsletters with local news, features, opinions and recommendations for Australia and Canada, and Spanish and Chinese language newspapers. On Soccer with Rory Smith covers the sport for European and international fans, and The Interpreter provides news analysis through an international target, co-written by former London-based human rights lawyer Amanda Taub, Pasick said. The Times did not give a number for the region-specific bulletins it has as of press time. Last year, the Times reached 1 million digital news subscriptions from readers outside the US, according to Pasick. He attributed the achievement of this historic moment, in part, for readers who turn to newspapers like The Morning Briefing: Europe Edition, which has over 1 million readers, for example. The Times also launched a briefing on the Russia-Ukraine War on February 22, available for free reading to people registered on the Times website. We have had a consistent strategy to drive greater subscriber growth and a curious, mostly English-speaking international reader is a critical part of that strategy, Pasick said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/media/how-publishers-are-using-newsletters-to-reach-readers-and-attract-subscribers-internationally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos