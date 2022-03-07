In South Korea, ‘Squid Games Election’ Campaign Becomes UglyExBulletin



The race between South Korea’s two main presidential candidates has seen unprecedented levels of toxic rhetoric, mudslinging and lawsuits.

How bad is it?

“Hitler”, “beast” and “parasite” are some of the electoral insults done by both camps. Some even call it “Squid Game Choice,” referring to Netflix’s megahite survival drama, where people are killed if they miss children’s games.

And the shares? There is ample speculation that the loser will be arrested.

“They are a terrible presidential election when the losing contender faces jail. Please, survive this brawl in the mud!” Senior opposition politician Hong Joon-pyo wrote on Facebook.

Just days before Wednesday’s election, Lee Jae-myung of the Liberal Democratic Party and Yoon Suk Yeol of the main conservative opposition, the People’s Power Party, are embroiled in an extremely close race.

Their negative campaigns are exacerbating South Korea’s already dire political divide at a time when it faces a pandemic-stricken economy, a balancing act on competition between its main ally, Washington, and its main partner. trade, China, and a range of threats. and weapons tests by rival North Korea.

Opinion polls show that both candidates have more critics than supporters.

“Is not our national future very bleak with an uncomfortable and bitter presidential election that requires the election of the lesser evils?” said in an editorial the newspaper with mass circulation Dong-A Ilbo.

Yoon has criticized Lee for his possible links to a suspected corrupt land development scandal. Lee has denied any connection, and in turn has tried to link Yoon to the same scandal, while separately criticizing him for his reported links to shamanism, an ancient religious belief, indigenous.

There have also been attacks on the candidates’ spouses, both of whom have been forced to apologize for separate scandals.

Yoon described Lee’s party as “Hitler” and “Mussolini”, while an aide called Lee’s alleged aides “parasites”. Lee’s allies called Yoon “a beast,” “a dictator,” and “an empty can,” and scoffed at his wife’s alleged plastic surgery.

Teams and their campaign supporters have filed dozens of lawsuits accusing them of defamation and spreading false information, among other issues.

“This year’s presidential election has been more overwhelmed by negative campaigns than any other previous election and mutual hatred will not be easily extinguished after the election,” said Choi Jin, director of the Seoul-based Presidential Leadership Institute.

Among the electorate’s faults are South Korea’s regional rivalries, views on North Korea, intergenerational conflict, economic inequality and women’s rights issues.

Yoon is most popular with older voters and those in the southeastern Gyeongsang region, where past conservative and authoritarian leaders came from. His supporters typically advocate a stronger military alliance with the United States and a tougher line toward North Korea, and they praise past authoritarian rulers for the rapid development of the economy after the Korean War.

Lee enjoys the most support from young people and those from Jeolla province, Gyeongsang’s rival southwest region. His supporters generally want an equal basis in relations with the United States and rapprochement with North Korea, while being extremely critical of the human rights record of past authoritarian rulers.

In a notable development, many polls showed that Yoon received better ratings than Lee from voters aged 18 and 29, most of whom were born after South Korea became a developed country.

“They did not experience poverty and dictatorship … They are very critical of China and North Korea and have very friendly feelings towards the US and Japan,” said Park Sung-min, head of Seoul-based MIN Consulting. a political consulting firm.

The deep divisions of South Korea are reflected in the troubles of the last three leaders. Their supporters say intensive investigations into corruption after they left office were politically motivated by their rivals.

During an investigation into his family’s corruption, former Liberal President Roh Moo-hyun was thrown to death in 2009, a year after he left office. His successor, Conservative Lee Myung-bak, and Lee’s conservative successor, Park Geun-hye, were convicted separately of a range of crimes, including corruption, and given lengthy prison terms after Roh’s friend and current president Moon Jae took over. assignment in 2017.

Park was pardoned in December, but Lee is still serving a 17-year prison sentence.

Moon’s government received a major blow with a scandal involving former Justice Minister and Moon’s close associate Cho Kuk. Cho and his family members are suspected of involvement in financial crimes and forging credentials to help Cho’s daughter enter medical school.

Cho was seen as a reformer and potential liberal candidate for president. Moon’s early attempts to keep Cho in office divided the public, with his critics calling for Cho’s resignation and supporters gathering on his side during large street protests.

Yoon initially served as Moon’s attorney general and led investigations by previous conservative governments. But he eventually walked out of Moon’s government and joined the opposition last year after a dispute with Moon’s allies over the Cho issue helped him emerge as a potential presidential contender.

“Cho’s case was a key point in South Korean politics. He made Yoon a presidential candidate and many in their 20s and 30s changed their support from Moon,” said Choi, the institute’s director. .

During a recent televised debate, Yoon and Lee agreed not to launch politically motivated investigations against the other party if they won. But some question their sincerity.

In an interview with the newspaper last month, Yoon said that if elected, his government would investigate possible wrongdoing by the Moon government and also the land development scandal with which Lee is said to have been linked.

When the Moon government was conducting extensive investigations into past conservative governments, Lee said they were needed to root out “deep-rooted evils and injustices.”

Cho Jinman, a professor at Seoul’s Duksung Women’s University, said a new president should exercise restraint and quiet calls for political revenge from hard-line supporters.

“Now we have an election race like ‘Squid Game’, but it will be the responsibility of a new president to get us out of it,” he said.