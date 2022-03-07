Russia establishes ceasefire for evacuations amid heavy bombingExBulletin



LVIV, Ukraine Russia announced another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures were thwarted and Moscow’s armed forces continued to strike several Ukrainian cities. with missiles even after the announcement.

The day before, hundreds of thousands of civilians trying to flee to safety were forced to flee from what Ukrainian officials said were Russian bombings in cities in the center, north and south.

Ahead of the third round of talks scheduled for Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a ceasefire would begin in the morning and open safe passages for civilians from the capital Kiev, the southern port city of Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. . However, some of the evacuation routes would direct civilians to Russia or its ally in Belarus, impossible destinations for many Ukrainians who would prefer to head to countries on the western and southern borders.

A senior Ukrainian official rejected the proposals.

It was not immediately clear whether the fighting would stop beyond the areas mentioned or when the ceasefire would end. Hopes were fading that the final round of talks would bring some progress.

In the second week of the war, Russia’s plan to invade the country quickly was thwarted by fierce resistance. Its troops have made significant progress in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have stalled, including a large military convoy that has been virtually immobile for days north of Kiev.

Fighting has caused energy prices to rise around the world, stocks to fall and is threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people around the world who rely on agricultural land in the Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the fighting remains unclear. The UN says it has confirmed only a few hundred civilian deaths, but also warned that the number is a large small number. Police in the Kharkiv region said on Monday that 209 people had died there alone, 133 of them civilians.

The Russian occupation has also pushed 1.5 million people to flee the country, creating what the head of the UN refugee agency called “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.

But many more are trapped in cities under fire. Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperate shortage in the southern port city of Mariupol, from which an estimated 200,000 people are trying to flee, but where a previous ceasefire collapses. Russia and Ukraine have shared the blame for the failure.



The Russian task force said the new promise for humanitarian corridors was announced at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. Macron’s office said he called for a broader conclusion of military operations in Ukraine and protection for civilians.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk called the proposed evacuation routes to Russia and Belarus “unacceptable.” Belarus is a key ally of Putin and served as a launching pad for the invasion.

The Ukrainian government is proposing eight humanitarian corridors, including Mariupol, that would allow civilians to travel to the western regions of Ukraine where there is no Russian shelling.

“Providing evacuation routes on the wings of the country that is currently destroying yours is nonsense,” said UK Minister for Europe James Cleverly.

The Russian proposal was reminiscent of similar ones in Syria. In 2016, a joint Russian-Syrian proposal to establish humanitarian corridors outside opposition-surrounded eastern Aleppo was deeply criticized for humanitarian reasons. Human rights activists said the tactic, accompanied by brutal sieges, effectively gave residents a choice between fleeing into the arms of their attackers or dying under bombardment.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometers (300 miles) south of the capital, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. Rescue crews said they were extinguishing fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.

Emergency officials in the Kharkiv region said the overnight bombings killed at least eight people and destroyed residential buildings, medical and educational facilities and administrative buildings.

The shelling also continued on the outskirts of Kiev, including Irpin, where electricity, water and heating were cut off for three days.

“Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns,” the General Staff said.

The General Staff also reiterated previous Ukrainian allegations that the Russians had targeted humanitarian corridors. The statement also accused Russian forces of taking women and children hostage and placing weapons in populated areas of cities, though it did not elaborate or provide evidence.

“Instead of humanitarian corridors, they can only make bloody corridors,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday. “A family was killed in Irpin today. A man, a woman and two children. Right on the street. Like in a fire gallery.”

Putin had previously said that Moscow’s attacks could be stopped “only if Kiev ceases hostilities.” As he has often done, Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kiev must stop all hostilities and meet “Russia’s well-known demands.”

Putin began his invasion with a series of false accusations against Kiev, including that he was led by neo-Nazis seeking to undermine Russia by developing nuclear weapons.

As Russian attacks worsened, a brief break from fighting in Mariupol collapsed. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in other major cities, local officials announced.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick Russians’ brains decide when to start firing and against whom,” Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko told the Telegram.

In what is known as Forgiveness Sunday in Orthodox Christianity, Zelenskyy said Ukraine will never forgive the bombing of its homes, the killing of unarmed people and the destruction of its infrastructure.

“And God will not forgive, neither today nor tomorrow. And instead of a day of forgiveness, there will be a day of judgment. I am sure of that,” he said in a video address.

His adviser, Oleksiy Arestovich, described a “catastrophic” situation on the outskirts of Kiev, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where attempts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed. About eight civilians were killed by Russian bombing in Irpin, according to Mayor Oleksandr Markyshin.

Video footage showed a shell crashing into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing fighting.

British military officials compared Russia’s tactics to those used by Moscow in Chechnya and Syria, where besieged cities were dusted off by airstrikes and artillery.

“This is likely to represent an attempt to break Ukrainian morale,” said the UK Ministry of Defense.

A handful of residents who managed to leave Mariupol before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been destroyed.

“We saw everything: burning houses, all the people sitting in basements,” said Yelena Zamay, who fled to one of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. “No communication, no water, no gas, no light, no water. There was nothing.”

Russia has made significant progress in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block entry into the Sea of ​​Azov. The takeover of Mariupol could allow Moscow to create a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in a move that most other countries considered illegal.

But much of Russian progress has been blocked, including by a large military convoy north of Kiev.

A senior U.S. defense official said Sunday that the U.S. estimates that about 95% of the Russian forces deployed around Ukraine are now inside the country. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russian forces continue to advance in an effort to isolate Kiev, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv, but are facing strong Ukrainian resistance.

The West has widely supported Ukraine, offering aid and arms deliveries and hitting Russia with heavy sanctions. But no NATO troops have been sent to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has criticized Western leaders for not responding more forcefully to Russia. He reiterated a request for foreign forces to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO has so far ruled out amid concerns that such an action would lead to a much wider war.

Zelenskyy also asked the United States and NATO countries to send more fighter jets to Ukraine and for more sanctions against Russia.

Russia is done increasingly isolated in the days since the start of the occupation, as sanctions forced dozens of multinational companies to terminate or reduce their operations in the country, and Moscow dramatically curtailed independent reporting on the conflict. The ruble has depreciated and Russia’s extensive trade ties with the West have been severed.