TikTok suspends live broadcast and new uploads from Russia





TikTok said on Sunday it would suspend live streaming and uploading of new content from Russia, becoming the latest technology company to pull out of the country. TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, said it was taking action while reviewing Russia’s new fake news law. The law appears to target media outlets that do not adhere to the Kremlin’s line on the occupation of Ukraine. Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and users, and in light of the new Russian fake news law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content on our video service in Russia while reviewing security implications of this law. TikTok said in a statement.

Last week, TikTok joined Meta, Twitter and YouTube in banning state-backed Russian media in the European Union and labeling state-backed media in the rest of the world. Technology platforms have been caught in the middle of an information war for occupation, with Ukrainian leaders and US and European officials urging them to cut off Russia as Russia pressures companies to censor their content.

Millions of people have contacted TikTok for live updates and video clips of the fighting in Ukraine. The company has had to deal with a flood of videos, some of which are intended to show action on the ground, but are unverified. This has led to concerns that TikTok is spreading misinformation about the invasion. According to a review by The New York Times, the hashtag #Ukrainewar videos have garnered nearly 500 million views on TikTok, with some of the most popular videos gaining nearly one million likes. In contrast, the hashtag #Ukrainewar on Instagram had 125,000 posts and the most popular videos were viewed tens of thousands of times. TikTok said last week that it had devoted more resources to monitoring fraudulent content about the war. Disabling live streaming and new shipments from Russia is tricky because it can prevent ordinary Russians from disseminating information independently. Some Russian journalists and censorship experts have warned that there would be negative consequences if technology platforms were blocked in Russia.

