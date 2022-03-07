International
The consequences would be similar to a nuclear accident
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to put his country’s nuclear weapons on alert. What does the deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine mean for the surrounding countries and how prepared is Switzerland?
This content was published on March 7, 2022 – 10:14
Even before his instructions to the military on February 28 to transfer the Russian army’s preventive forces to a special mode of combat duty, Putin had made latent threats to deploy nuclear weapons. In Europe, a fear that most people believed had been buried since the end of the Cold War has been revived.
The Swiss defense minister, however, told reporters that the population should not be afraid. “Our analysis shows that the use of nuclear weapons is unlikely,” said Viola Amherd.
Oliver Thrnert of the Center for Security Studies at the federal institute of technology ETH Zurich also sees no reason to panic.
“Right now I think his impossible nuclear weapons will be used,” he said. Putin is issuing threats to divide the West and incite popular dissent against Western governments. The fact that people are so afraid of nuclear war means that this strategy can be really effective, he added.
But the deployment of nuclear weapons would put Putin under great internal pressure. Thrnert is convinced that the Russian people will not welcome the tactic.
Consequences for Europe
No matter how serious the threat is, what consequences would a nuclear weapons deployment have?
Russia has a sophisticated arsenal of various nuclear weapons that can be used on land or at sea. Some have a range that can reach Berlin, Paris or even New York, while others can be located locally in Ukraine. They are called strategic or tactical nuclear weapons.
Not all nuclear weapons are currently ready for deployment, but overall Russia has more than 6,000 nuclear weapons available, Thrnert said.
The use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would certainly have consequences for Europe and Switzerland, he added, even if only limited-range tactical weapons were deployed. Wind and clouds would transport radioactivity.
Solidarity in Ukraine
Swiss Solidarity has launched a fundraising campaign to help tackle an impending humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Donations can be paid through the postal account 10-15000-6, adding the words Crisis in Ukraine.
In the first phase, the money will be used to help refugees in neighboring countries with Ukraine, especially in Poland. Swiss Solidarity works with charities and aid organizations, including Caritas, HEKS / EPER, the Swiss Red Cross, Helvetas, Medair, Mdecins Sans Frontires and the Terre des hommes foundation. If possible and if necessary, aid projects will also be supported in Ukraine. The money goes exclusively to humanitarian aid.
Swiss SolidarityExternal linkis an independent foundation. He was born from a public radio program in French and is now the humanitarian arm of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI’s parent company swissinfo.ch.
End of insertion
Albert A. Stahel, a Swiss military strategist, shares this analysis. “If Putin were to launch tactical operational nuclear weapons on Ukraine, then depending on the explosives and the wind, we would be affected by nuclear rain,” he said.
According to Thrnert, depending on the weapon, the consequences would be similar to a nuclear accident, but more severe than those of the Chernobyl reactor accident. Even today’s tactical weapons have a higher payload than the atomic bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, he said.
Lack of preparedness in Switzerland
Switzerland is known for the so-called bunker mentality. from lawExternal link, every resident is guaranteed a place in a protected space. The government also has guidelines on what foods people should store for emergencies.
However, Stahel says Switzerland is not well prepared for a nuclear attack today compared to past eras.
We used to be well protected, he said. But not much is left of it today. Army bunkers are a thing of the past; since then they have been given to civil companies. The Swiss castle is history.
The Ministry of Defense denies this. In terms of shelters, Switzerland is very well prepared, with space for the entire population. The cantons are responsible for planning the allocation of these sites and for updating the plans regularly. Notification of the allocation of protected space would only be made if required by the security environment. This is not the case at the moment.
The National Center for Emergency Operations has its own radioactivity measurement network. A total of 76 probes, scattered across the country, transmit current levels every ten minutes, according to the defense department. If a certain threshold is exceeded, an automatic alarm sounds. So the radiological environment is monitored all the time.
There are 7,000 sirens in Switzerland to warn the population of dangers. If radioactive clouds are blowing over Switzerland, the population will be required to stay indoors, close windows and doors, or go looking for shelter underground for a few days. People may also be advised to take iodine tablets so that any radioactive iodine they have inhaled does not accumulate in the thyroid gland.
(Translated from German by Catherine Hickley)
Complies with JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Sources
2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/-the-consequences-would-be-similar-to-a-nuclear-accident-/47408734
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022