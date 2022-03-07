The consequences would be similar to a nuclear accident



A Russian Iskander-K missile was fired during a military exercise in Russia Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense through the AP



Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to put his country’s nuclear weapons on alert. What does the deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine mean for the surrounding countries and how prepared is Switzerland?

This content was published on March 7, 2022 – 10:14



Sibilla Bondolfi



Even before his instructions to the military on February 28 to transfer the Russian army’s preventive forces to a special mode of combat duty, Putin had made latent threats to deploy nuclear weapons. In Europe, a fear that most people believed had been buried since the end of the Cold War has been revived.

The Swiss defense minister, however, told reporters that the population should not be afraid. “Our analysis shows that the use of nuclear weapons is unlikely,” said Viola Amherd.

Oliver Thrnert of the Center for Security Studies at the federal institute of technology ETH Zurich also sees no reason to panic.

“Right now I think his impossible nuclear weapons will be used,” he said. Putin is issuing threats to divide the West and incite popular dissent against Western governments. The fact that people are so afraid of nuclear war means that this strategy can be really effective, he added.

But the deployment of nuclear weapons would put Putin under great internal pressure. Thrnert is convinced that the Russian people will not welcome the tactic.

Consequences for Europe

No matter how serious the threat is, what consequences would a nuclear weapons deployment have?

Russia has a sophisticated arsenal of various nuclear weapons that can be used on land or at sea. Some have a range that can reach Berlin, Paris or even New York, while others can be located locally in Ukraine. They are called strategic or tactical nuclear weapons.



Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016 Keystone / Alexei Druzhinin



Not all nuclear weapons are currently ready for deployment, but overall Russia has more than 6,000 nuclear weapons available, Thrnert said.

The use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would certainly have consequences for Europe and Switzerland, he added, even if only limited-range tactical weapons were deployed. Wind and clouds would transport radioactivity.

Solidarity in Ukraine Swiss Solidarity has launched a fundraising campaign to help tackle an impending humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Donations can be paid through the postal account 10-15000-6, adding the words Crisis in Ukraine. In the first phase, the money will be used to help refugees in neighboring countries with Ukraine, especially in Poland. Swiss Solidarity works with charities and aid organizations, including Caritas, HEKS / EPER, the Swiss Red Cross, Helvetas, Medair, Mdecins Sans Frontires and the Terre des hommes foundation. If possible and if necessary, aid projects will also be supported in Ukraine. The money goes exclusively to humanitarian aid. Swiss SolidarityExternal linkis an independent foundation. He was born from a public radio program in French and is now the humanitarian arm of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI’s parent company swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

Albert A. Stahel, a Swiss military strategist, shares this analysis. “If Putin were to launch tactical operational nuclear weapons on Ukraine, then depending on the explosives and the wind, we would be affected by nuclear rain,” he said.

According to Thrnert, depending on the weapon, the consequences would be similar to a nuclear accident, but more severe than those of the Chernobyl reactor accident. Even today’s tactical weapons have a higher payload than the atomic bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, he said.

Lack of preparedness in Switzerland

Switzerland is known for the so-called bunker mentality. from lawExternal link, every resident is guaranteed a place in a protected space. The government also has guidelines on what foods people should store for emergencies.

However, Stahel says Switzerland is not well prepared for a nuclear attack today compared to past eras.

We used to be well protected, he said. But not much is left of it today. Army bunkers are a thing of the past; since then they have been given to civil companies. The Swiss castle is history.



A bunker for civilians, somewhere in Switzerland, in 1989 Keystone / Rr



The Ministry of Defense denies this. In terms of shelters, Switzerland is very well prepared, with space for the entire population. The cantons are responsible for planning the allocation of these sites and for updating the plans regularly. Notification of the allocation of protected space would only be made if required by the security environment. This is not the case at the moment.

The National Center for Emergency Operations has its own radioactivity measurement network. A total of 76 probes, scattered across the country, transmit current levels every ten minutes, according to the defense department. If a certain threshold is exceeded, an automatic alarm sounds. So the radiological environment is monitored all the time.

There are 7,000 sirens in Switzerland to warn the population of dangers. If radioactive clouds are blowing over Switzerland, the population will be required to stay indoors, close windows and doors, or go looking for shelter underground for a few days. People may also be advised to take iodine tablets so that any radioactive iodine they have inhaled does not accumulate in the thyroid gland.

(Translated from German by Catherine Hickley)

