Canada announces new sanctions against Russian individuals





Canada announced a further round of sanctions against Russia on Monday following a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his British and Dutch counterparts. 10 other individuals have been added to the sanctions list. Their names were suggested by Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and activist. “These sanctions have put increasing pressure on the Russian leadership, including Putin’s inner circle,” Trudeau said. Still missing from the list of sanctions published on Monday is the owner of Chelsea football club, billionaire Roman Abramovich. He is a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also has extensive business assets in Western Canada. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is believed to have the ear of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Clive Mason / Getty Images) The liberal government has faced growing pressure, particularly from the Ukrainian government to target Abramovich. Canadian sanctions have so far targeted hundreds of Russian regime officials and a much smaller number of oligarchs. While the Russian economy and Russian businesses have taken a major hit, there are few signs of any ground influence in Ukraine. Attempts to create humanitarian corridors have failed and 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to escape incessant bombing. The Allies say they recognize the secession. Locals cross a destroyed bridge as they are evacuated from their hometown of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine on March 7, 2022. (Jedrzej Nowicki / Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters) “Yes, I agree with you. The sanctions have not had the desired effect,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in response to a reporter’s question Monday. “They have a great effect on Russia, but they are not against the Russians.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the meeting with Trudeau and Rutte to promote his idea of ​​a humanitarian coalition to help Ukraine. Even after the meeting, the corridor remained a vague proposal to offer long-term assistance to Ukraine. “As the Ukrainians resist Russia’s attack with courage and perseverance, the international community must help their fight in every way we can,” Johnson said. The three leaders, who met at a Royal Air Force base in west London, also discussed Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and natural gas. Trudeau said Europeans are beginning to realize that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Johnson has suggested that shifting Europe ‘s energy resources from Russian control could affect the world’ s climate change targets. He insisted that this does not mean that those goals are being abandoned. Meanwhile, the US is discussing a ban on Russian oil. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is prepared to move unilaterally if necessary. Rutte said that while no one doubts that Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, work to separate the continent from Moscow needs to be done on a regular basis. “It’s a step-by-step process,” he said. “We need to make sure we get rid of our dependence on Russian oil and natural gas. If we force companies to give up doing business with Russia in that area, it would have major consequences.”

