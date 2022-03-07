Xi and Putin’s ‘borderless’ connection leaves China with few options for Ukraine





On a cold day in Beijing last month as the Winter Olympics set to open, Chinese leader Xi Jinping celebrated a diplomatic triumph with a banquet for his honored guest, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. . They had just finalized a statement outlining their vision for a new international order with Moscow and Beijing at its core, unrelated to US power. Over dinner, according to Chinas officials in reading, they discussed key hot issues of common interest. The details remain secret, but their talks were a turning point in the events that culminated 20 days later with the Russian occupation of Ukraine, causing the worst European war in decades and seismic shocks to global power that could be felt for decades. Publicly, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin had vowed that the friendship of their countries knew no bounds. The Chinese leader also stated that there would be no wavering in their partnership and added his weight to Mr. Putin’s accusations of Western betrayal in Europe.

It now appears that Mr. Xis’s show of solidarity, perhaps unintentionally, may have encouraged Mr. Putin to gamble to go to war to bring Ukraine to its feet. A review of the traces of Beijing’s decisions shows how Mr. Xis’s deep investment in a personal relationship with Mr. Putin has limited China’s options and forced him into political distortions. Before and immediately after the invasion, Beijing seemed sympathetic to Moscow’s demands for security, mocking Western warnings of war and accusing the United States of pushing Russia. However, over the past two weeks, China has sought to get away from Russia a bit. It has softened our tone, expressing grief on civilian victims. She has cast herself as one impartial partycalling for peace talks and an end to the war as soon as possible. Difficulties for China and Mr. Xi remain.

He is cursed if he knew, and cursed if he did not know, Paul Haenle, a former director for China at the National Security Council, said whether Mr Xi had been aware of Russia’s plans to invade. If he knew and did not tell people, he was a collaborator; if Putin did not tell him, that is an insult.

A Western intelligence report concluded that Chinese officials had told their Russian counterparts in early February not to invade Ukraine ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, although it was unclear whether Mr Putin had told Mr Xi directly about any plan. Chinese officials have denied allegations that Beijing had a warning as well pure false news. In any case, the occupation visibly surprised Beijing’s establishment, leaving officials to try to respond and evacuate Chinese nationals. Even if Mr. Xi knew anything about Putin’s plan, some experts said, he probably expected Moscow to limit its actions in the regions of Ukraine adjacent to Russia. They did not anticipate a full-scale invasion, said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, who studied Beijing. actions on the eve of war. You do not need to invade Ukraine to get what you want. So why worry? she said, summing up what she described as a broad view among Chinese officials. The implications for China extend beyond Ukraine, even Europe. Mr. Xis Mr. Putin’s warm embrace just a month ago advertised their ambitions to build what they call a fairer and more stable global order in which the United States has a smaller presence. Instead, their summit was followed by the kind of reckless and one-sided military intervention in an independent state that China has long denounced. Lord Xis declaration with Mr. Putin on February 4 approved a Russian security proposal that would exclude Ukraine from membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Opposing NATO enlargement, China has been embroiled in tensions over how far Russia’s Eastern Europe’s neighbors can form alliances with the West. Putin may have done it anyway, but it was also undoubtedly an enabling background given by the joint statement, Xis’s visit and association with all of these things, said Andrew Small, a senior member of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin.

The announcement of Mr. Xis’s image as a statesman has come as he demands a smooth march to a Communist Party congress this year, where he is likely to win a groundbreaking third term as party leader.

He owns that relationship with Putin, Mr. Haenle said. If you are suggesting to the Chinese system now that it was not wise to approach Russia, you are in fact criticizing the leader. Updated March 7, 2022, 14:45 ET Mr. Putin’s war has already dragged China into a country it did not intend to be. For decades it tried to build ties with Russia, also keeping Ukraine close. In 1992, China was among the first countries to establish ties with newly independent Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It turned to Ukraine as a major supplier of corn, sunflower oil and rapas well as weapons technology. In recent years, as a growing number of Ukrainians supported NATO membership, Chinese diplomats did not raise objections to Kiev, said Sergiy Gerasymchuk, an analyst with Ukrainian prisma foreign policy research organization in Kiev. Ukraine was trying to sit on the fence and avoid any sensitive issues with Beijing, and expect the same from China, he said. As anti-China sentiment hardened in many countries, Mr. Xi became preoccupied with defending his nation against what he saw as a threat to its rise, particularly from the United States.

Relations were showing no signs of lasting improvement under the Biden administration, so Mr. Xi moved to strengthen ties with Mr. Putin to soften US policies. The two leaders shared similar views on the world. Both complained about the collapse of the Soviet Union. Both saw Washington as the main instigator of any political opposition to their rule. For both leaders, their partnership was a response to Mr. Bidens’s attempt to create an alliance of democracies.

In a video summit in December, Mr Xi told Mr Putin that in terms of proximity and effectiveness, the relationship was more than an alliance, a Kremlin aide told reporters in Moscow at the time. Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 Protests in Russia. Amid anti-war rallies across Russia, police said more than 3,000 people were arrested Sunday, the highest nationwide in every single day of protests in recent memories. A group of activists tracking the arrests reported arrests in 49 different Russian cities. However, Mr. Xi remains a more cautious leader than Mr. Putin, and he appeared to hope that China would not be forced to choose between Russia and Ukraine. Just a month before his Olympic summit with Mr Putin, the Chinese leader hailed 30 years of diplomatic ties with Ukraine. I attach great importance to the development of the Sino-Ukrainian strategic partnership, Mr. Xi said in a January 4 message to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. However, as Mr. Putin became determined to reverse Ukraine’s turn toward Western security defenses, Chinese officials began echoing Russian arguments. Beijing also saw a growing threat from American-led military blocs.

In late January, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken summoned China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to warn him of a war against Ukraine. Mr. Wang, however, asked Mr. Blinken to handle Russian security complaints. Europe needed a new, balanced security organization, he said, making it clear that NATO did not serve that role. Beijing had its grievances with NATO, rooted in the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, during the 1999 NATO war to defend a breakaway region, Kosovo. These suspicions deepened when NATO in 2021 began to describe China as an evolving challenge to the alliance. As Russian troops gathered on Ukraine’s borders, Chinese officials continued to reiterate their defense against Russian security concerns. They also scoffed at Western intelligence warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Washington, not Moscow, was the instigator of the war, they suggested, noting the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. On February 23, a State Department spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, accused Washington of production panic.

The next day, Russian forces struck. As governments around the world condemn Mr. Putin, Beijing has directed its criticism of the United States and its allies. He even avoided calling Mr. Putin’s actions an invasion. In recent days, however, Beijing’s language has begun to change, reflecting a desire to avoid staying too close to Mr Putin.

Chinese officials changed their calls to pay attention to Russia’s security, stressing that any legitimate security concerns must be respected. They have not yet used the word occupation, but have acknowledged a conflict between Ukraine and Russia. China has also sought to position itself as a potential mediator, albeit so far only in vague terms. Mr Wang, China’s foreign minister, told reporters Monday that Beijing was ready to play a constructive role in achieving peace talks. China’s efforts to distance itself from Russia have come too late, he said. Gerasymchuk, analyst in Kiev. He said China would wait to see who dominated the war and seek to improve relations with the winner. Many decision-makers in China began to perceive black-and-white relations: either you are a Chinese or American ally, said Mr. Gerasymchuk, who has spent nights in a bomb shelter. They still want to remain neutral, but failed miserably. Liu Yi AND Kler Fu contributed to research.

