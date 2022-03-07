Patel received criticism over the chaotic policy of Ukrainian refugees | Immigration and asylum

Priti Patel has been accused of leading the chaos after Ukrainian refugees arriving in Calais were greeted with posters telling them to get their visas to the UK in Paris or Brussels, while her promise to expand the visa scheme was rejected by Downing Street.

In a day of confusion and uncertainty for Ukrainian refugees making the 1,400-mile journey to Britain, the Secretary of the Interior acknowledged that she has not yet set up a Visa Application Center (VAC) near the French port of Calais where refugees have gathered.

It also turned out that the UK office in Brussels is open three and a half days a week to process applications.

Details emerged at the end of a difficult day for Patel, who had previously claimed she would introduce a new humanitarian route to enter Britain, but was opposed by Boris Johnson.

The prime minister is under pressure to welcome more refugees from Ukraine following heavy bombardment of civilians by the Russian military. Of the more than 1.3 million Ukrainians who have fled since the invasion of Russia, the UK has said it will only accept those who have family ties or sponsorships from a third party.

Appearing before lawmakers Monday, Patel said her department was in the process of setting up a VAC on the way to Calais to cross the Channel to Britain.

We have staff in Calais, we have field support. It is wrong to say that he is simply turning people back, absolutely not supporting those who have come to Calais, she said.

Stella Creasy, Labor MP, said: For an hour there has been one poster in Calais saying no visas are issued in Calais. He tells people to go to an online form and then go to Paris or Brussels.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, questioned why there were so many reports of Ukrainians in the French city unable to apply for visas because there were no officials available to process the applications.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, questioned why there were so many reports of Ukrainians in the French city unable to apply for visas because there were no officials available to process the applications.

“I hope the secretary of state will fulfill some of the promises she has made, but there is a big gap between the rhetoric and the reality that is badly hurting Ukrainian families,” Cooper said.

The Commons clash came after sources close to Patel confirmed reports that it was delaying proposals for a third Ukrainian visa scheme. The sun had quoted Patel saying she was investigating legal options to create a humanitarian route.

On Monday morning, a Home Office source told the Guardian that a third route was being considered, in line with the Suns’ claims.

As the crisis unfolds, it is becoming clear that some people have needs that go beyond what sponsorship can provide and she does not want to see anyone excluded so why [a separate humanitarian route is] being considered with partner governments, the source said.

However, a spokesman for the prime minister objected shortly afterwards, saying Patel was referring to a route announced last week that allows Ukrainian refugees to be sponsored to come to the UK by a third party. We have identified the two paths we are setting. The sponsorship route is a humanitarian route, the spokesman said.

In a television clip, Johnson said any humanitarian route would again check each individual applicant before it was allowed in Britain. Let me be very clear, what we are not going to do is have a system where people can come to the UK without any control, or no control at all, he said.

James Cleverly, the minister for Europe and America, had also previously opposed Patel, telling the BBC that he had no plans for a specific humanitarian route for Ukrainians.

No, that’s what it used to be, he said. We have to have some kind of process. We need to know who is here, where they are staying, what support they may need, if there are child protection issues. While we would all like to open our arms and be as generous as possible, there should be a process.

Ministers are facing pressure to do more, including some conservative supporters. Asked if the UK refugee scheme had failed, Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the select committee on foreign affairs, told LBC Radio: “Certainly not a success, is it?” What we need to do is make sure the Home Office is absolutely offering to make sure we get support for those most in need.

The British people are extremely generous. This is not some kind of illegal fraud. It is clear that these are people fleeing to save their lives and we must absolutely be there to support them.