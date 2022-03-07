Russia arrests nearly 5,000 anti-war protesters this weekendExBulletin







AFP through Getty Images Thousands of people took to the streets across Russia this weekend to protest the war in Ukraine, risking arrest in a country where such demonstrations are illegal. Many were arrested and some subjected to torture as a result, according to an independent Russian human rights group. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing more than 4,640 protesters by truck in 65 Russian cities OVD-Info monitoring group. He says more than 13,000 Russians in 147 cities have been arrested in anti-war rallies since Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24. “At least 30 cases of beatings of protesters have been confirmed and it is likely that this number will be much higher,” he wrote in an update Sunday. “There are many videos on social networks in which police are seen beating protesters against the war. The group also cited reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees at police stations, saying some did not allow lawyers to visit. At the Brateevo station in Moscow, she said, the detainees “were hit in the face and head with bottles, kicked in the legs, kneeled in the stomach, dragged by hair and sprayed with disinfectant on the face.” And dozens of people are facing even more serious consequences. OVD-Info says 25 people are facing criminal charges and prison sentences for their anti-war actions. Charges against them include vandalism, incitement to extremism, deliberate dissemination of false information and violence against police officers. Thirteen journalists were arrested in Sunday’s protests, the group added. He also said there had been known cases of police officers “searching for protest videos on the phones of passers-by in central Moscow, with reports of a ban.” Anyone who refused to unlock his phone was threatened with an administrative charge of disobeying police, he added. “The screws are being tightened completely, basically we are witnessing military censorship,” said Maria Kuznetsova, OVD-Info spokeswoman. Reuters. Sunday’s arrests came days after jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on people around the world to stage daily protests against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, praising Russians who had already done so and writing on Twitter that “each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers.” The next day, Russia passed two laws criminalizing independent war reporting and war protests, with sentences of up to 15 years in prison. Some western media organizations, as well Bloomberg AND BBChave temporarily suspended their activity within the country as a result. Hugh Williamson, director for Europe and Central Asia at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that the new laws are part of Russia’s efforts to quell dissent and block information that contradicts the Kremlin’s narrative of the invasion. “The Kremlin is wiping out all options for dissent to ensure that brave anti-war protesters do not return to the streets,” he said. “When President Putin goes after such a fundamental right, the cornerstone of democracy with such totalitarian tactics, he is removing any claim that his government has any respect for the rule of law, human rights or democracy.” This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

