TikTok: The social media platform restricts some services in Russia





Getty Images The social media platform, TikTok, has suspended some of its app functions in Russia following Ukraine’s invasion of the country. Users in Russia will not be able to upload new content and will not be able to stream live. This comes after the Russian government introduced a new law which means that people whom the government thinks are spreading false information about the Russian military can be put in jail. “We have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content on our video service in Russia as we consider the security implications of this law,” TikTok said in a statement, explaining that it wanted to protect the users of the app. in Russia. The broadcasting service Netflix has said it is also withdrawing in protest of the invasion and has stopped broadcasting in the country and will stop filming future projects in the country. Keep up to date with the war in Ukraine: TikTok is one of many companies that has limited its services in Russia. TikTok has about 36 million users in Russia and is the place where they are believed to be a large number of the company’s users. The company says it will continue to look at “evolving circumstances in Russia” to decide when to resume their full services, such as live streaming and posting new content. They say the measure is mainly about the safety of staff and its users. As of Friday, anyone in Russia who writes news or says something the government thinks is fake about the military could face many years in prison. The BBC and other news outlets have temporarily banned reporting in Russia, saying they can no longer report freely because of the new law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/60644612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos