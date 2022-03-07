International
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Conference on South Sudan
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield
US Representative to the United Nations
New York, New York
March 7, 2022
Thank you Madam President and thank you SRSG Haysom and the informants for your in-depth and thoughtful presentations. Your reports provide a clear understanding of current developments and the lack of progress in South Sudan, as well as the significant contributions that UNMISS is making to the country. Let me begin by thanking the women and men of UNMISS who serve to protect the people of South Sudan. I also commend the countries that contribute troops and police and civilian experts for their efforts to maintain peace and stability in South Sudan.
In his most recent UNMISS report, the Secretary-General made it clear that the tasks mandated by the missions remain valid. The United States agrees. To this end, today I want to discuss four aspects of the situation in South Sudan and the role of UNMISS in them: the security situation and the protection of civilians; widespread human rights violations; progress towards democracy and a revitalized agreement; and the importance of humanitarian access.
First, the United States remains deeply concerned about the volatile security situation across the country. Fighting between numerous armed actors has led to horrific allegations of human rights violations, including the killing of civilians, rapes, the burning and destruction of villages, and the looting of humanitarian supplies. We strongly condemn these heinous acts of violence and the impunity in which they occur. And we urgently call on local, state and national leaders to intervene immediately and bring to justice the perpetrators of human rights violations and attacks on humanitarian aid workers, regardless of affiliation.
Overall, the protection of civilians, including the protection of women and children and the responsibility for sexual exploitation and abuse, must continue to be a top priority for UNMISS. Ms. Yuyada has made a request for this Council to deal with this issue and we should listen to her request.
Which brings me to my second point: The United States is appalled by the latest findings in the joint UNMISS and OHCHR report on human rights abuses committed in Tambura. The report documents 14 conflict-related sexual violence incidents involving 64 victims. He documents the abduction of civilians. It documents the killing of at least 440 civilians. Terribly, the report documents that political and security sector elites have incited, facilitated and aided this violence and manipulated ethnic identities.
The victims and survivors of sexual violence, of course, were mostly women and girls. They were publicly attacked. And at least nineteen of them who were publicly attacked, were brutally killed during or after. One of those killed was a 13-year-old. This Council should take such reports seriously. We can not remain silent, and the region can not remain silent. The Government of South Sudan must investigate and prosecute all those responsible for the crimes committed, including and especially those in command and authority positions. Similarly, we remain deeply concerned about reports of sexual exploitation and abuse committed by UNMISS personnel over the past year, including two charges filed last December. We call on all parties involved in these investigations to complete their investigations in a timely and transparent manner and to ensure accountability to the perpetrators if these allegations are substantiated.
Third, the Government of South Sudan must promptly implement the key provisions of the Revitalized Agreement to work towards a true democracy. This means a comprehensive process of drafting the constitution, public financial management reform, transitional security arrangements and transitional justice mechanisms, including the Hybrid Court – in order to ensure free and fair elections that reflect the will of all Sudanese of the South. Unfortunately, the government of South Sudan is lagging behind in meeting the key electoral standards outlined in the Revitalized Agreement, and this is simply unacceptable. We call on the government to create the necessary legal and institutional framework for holding free and fair elections.
The shrinking civic space in South Sudan is hampering the country’s progress towards democracy. In particular, the United States was seriously concerned about the detentions and arrests of journalists and civil rights activists by the National Security Forces on 22 February. Journalists and activists belong to the beaten, they belong to the street; not in prison. The Government of South Sudan must respect the rights of all citizens in accordance with the transitional constitution. South Sudan must create a favorable environment for free and fair elections while respecting fundamental freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.
Fourth and finally, we call on actors at the national and sub-national levels to do everything possible to facilitate humanitarian access. An estimated 8.9 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance this year. That is 600,000 more than last year. This growth has been driven by ongoing conflict, widespread flooding, deepening food insecurity, inflation, high food prices and lack of access to basic services. These factors make the role of UNMISS so important. UNMISS must continue to work with all parties to carry out its core task: and that is to create the conditions that enable humanists to have unhindered access to the most vulnerable.
The United States remains committed to the people of South Sudan. We remain committed to working closely with the transitional government, our fellow Council members and all stakeholders to bring peace and prosperity to the country and the region.
Thank you, Madam President.
