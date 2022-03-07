Death toll exceeds 6 million for pandemic now in year 3ExBulletin



Daniel Cole / AP

BANGKOK The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday, underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is not over.

The landmark, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic memory of the relentless nature of the pandemic even though people are throwing masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening across the globe.

The remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are now facing their first eruptions and deaths, prompted by the highly contagious variant of the omicron.

Hong Kong, which is seeing an increase in deaths, is testing its entire population of 7.5 million three times this month, while adhering to mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy.

While death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, the region has seen more than 1 million refugees arriving from war-torn Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates. of cases and deaths.

And despite its wealth and the availability of vaccines, the United States is close to 1 million reported deaths itself.

Death rates worldwide are still the highest among people not vaccinated against the virus, said Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at Singapore National University School of Medicine and co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Immunization Coalition.

“It’s an unvaccinated disease of what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is overloaded,” said Pang, a former director of research policy and collaboration with the World Health Organization. “The vast majority of deaths and serious cases are in the unvaccinated and vulnerable segment of the population.”



David Goldman / AP

It took the world seven months to record its first million deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in early 2020. Four months later, another million people had died and 1 million have died every three months since then, until the number death toll reached 5 million at the end of October. Now it has reached 6 million more than the population of Berlin and Brussels combined, or the entire state of Maryland.

But despite the size of the figure, the world definitely hit its 6 million death some time ago. Poor data retention and testing in many parts of the world has led to a small number of deaths from coronavirus, in addition to excessive pandemic-related deaths, but not from current COVID-19 infections, such as people who died from preventable, but could not take. treatment because the hospitals were full.

Edouard Mathieu, head of data for Our world in data the portal, said that when countries’ excessive mortality figures are studied, nearly four times the number of reported deaths is likely to have died due to the pandemic.

An analysis of excessive deaths by a team at The Economist estimates that the number of deaths from COVID-19 is between 14 million and 23.5 million.

“Confirmed deaths represent a fraction of the true number of deaths due to COVID, mainly due to limited testing and challenges in attributing the cause of death,” Mathieu told the Associated Press. “In some countries, mostly rich, this fraction is high and the official calculation can be considered quite accurate, but in others it is very underestimated.”

The United States has the highest official death toll in the world, but the numbers have been declining over the past month.

Lonnie Bailey lost his 17-year-old nephew, Carlos Nunez Jr., who contracted COVID-19 last April in the same month that Kentucky opened its age group for vaccinations. The Louisville resident said the family is still suffering, including Carlos’s younger sister, who had to be hospitalized on her own and still has persistent symptoms. The aggressive reopening of the country has been difficult for them to witness.

“It’s hard for us to give up vigilance; it will take some time for us to adjust,” Bailey said.

The world has seen more than 445 million cases confirmed with COVID-19, and new weekly cases have been declining recently in all regions except the Western Pacific, which includes China, Japan and South Korea, among others. others, the World Health Organization reported this week. .

Although the overall figures in the Pacific islands seeing their first outbreaks are small compared to larger countries, they are significant among their small populations and threaten to overwhelm fragile healthcare systems.

“Given what we know about COVID … it is likely to hit them for next year or so at least,” said Katie Greenwood, head of the Pacific Red Cross delegation.



Daniel Cole / AP

Tonga reported its first eruption after the virus arrived with international aid ships following the eruption of a massive volcano on January 15, followed by a tsunami. There are now several hundred cases, but with 66% of its population fully vaccinated, it has so far reported people suffering mostly from mild symptoms and no deaths.

The Solomon Islands saw the first eruption in January and now has thousands of cases and more than 100 deaths. The current death toll is likely much higher, with the capital’s hospital overcrowded and many dying at home, Greenwood said.

Only 12% of Solomon Islanders are fully vaccinated, though the outbreak has given a new impetus to the country’s vaccination campaign and 29% now have at least one vaccine.

Global vaccine inequality persists, with only 6.95% of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared with more than 73% in high-income countries, according to Our Data World.

In a good sign, at the end of last month Africa overtook Europe in the number of doses administered each day, but only about 12.5% ​​of its population received two injections.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still pushing for more vaccines, though it has been a challenge. Some shipments arrive with little warning to countries’s health systems and others close to the expiration date forcing doses to be destroyed.

Eastern Europe has been hit particularly hard by the omicron variant and with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a new danger has emerged as hundreds of thousands of people flee to places like Poland by crowded trains. Health officials there have provided free vaccines to all refugees, but have not performed tests upon arrival or quarantine.

“This is really tragic because great stress has a very negative effect on natural immunity and increases the risk of infections,” said Anna Boron-Kaczmarska, a Polish infectious disease specialist. “They are under a lot of stress, fearing for their lives, for their children, for their families.”

Mexico has reported 300,000 deaths, but with little testing, a government analysis of death certificates puts the real number closer to 500,000. However, four weeks of declining infection rates have left health officials optimistic.

In India, where the world was shaken by images of open-air piracy of cremated bodies as crematoria were overcrowded, scars are fading as the number of new cases and deaths has slowed.

India has recorded more than 500,000 deaths, but experts believe its true number is in the millions, mostly from the delta variant. Immigrants from the vast interior of India are now returning to its megacities in search of jobs and the roads are crowded with traffic. Shopping malls have customers, though still disguised, while schools and universities are welcoming students after a gap of months.

In Britain, infections have fallen since an omicron-driven increase in December, but remain high. England has now lifted all restrictions, including the mandates of the masks and the requirement that all those who test positive be isolated at home.

With about 250,000 deaths reported, the lowest number of deaths on the African continent is thought to stem from underreporting, as well as from an generally younger and less mobile population.

“Africa is a big question mark for me because it has been relatively spared from the worst so far, but it could just be a time bomb,” Pang said, noting the low vaccination rate.

In South Africa, Soweto resident Thoko Dube said she received news of the deaths of two family members on the same day in January 2021, a month before the country received its first vaccines.

It was difficult, but “the family is coping,” she said. “We accepted it because it happened to other families as well.”