Russia is trying to recruit Syrians to fight in Ukraine, US official saysExBulletin

Mikhail Klimentyev / AP The Pentagon said Monday it believes Russia is now trying to recruit Syrian fighters to bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. of Wall Street Journal It first reported the story on Sunday, saying Russia is looking for Syrians who have taken part in urban fighting and could help Russia take control of cities like Ukraine’s capital, Kiev. “The accounts of Russians seeking Syrian fighters to increase their forces in Ukraine, we believe this to be true,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “It is interesting that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will have to rely on foreign fighters.” Kirby said there was no information on the numbers or caliber of Syrian fighters the Russians are trying to record. Russia has not commented on the reports. It is unclear how long it will take for such a group of Syrian fighters to reach Ukraine, how they would integrate with the Russian military, or how effective they might be in a country they do not recognize. However, the Russian recruitment effort is the latest sign that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not going as planned. Some Russian forces have entered southern cities in Ukraine, but Russian efforts in the north, outside Kiev and other key cities, have stalled largely in recent days. The Pentagon says Russia has now deployed “almost 100 percent” of the fighting forces it had positioned near Ukraine’s borders before the war, which is now in its 12th day. There are currently no signs that Russia is moving forces from other parts of Russia toward Ukraine, according to the Pentagon. Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent the Russian army in 2015 to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in that country’s civil war, and the Russians remain there to this day. The Russian army in Syria consists mainly of air force units that have carried out air strikes. They were involved in a devastating bombing campaign in the northern city of Aleppo in 2016 that flattened many neighborhoods and resulted in large numbers of civilian casualties. Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US is sending 500 additional troops on temporary missions to NATO countries as part of the response to the crisis in Ukraine. US forces will go to Greece, Germany, Poland and Romania. With additional troops rotating in the region on a temporary basis, the total U.S. force in Europe is now approximately 100,000, the Pentagon added.

