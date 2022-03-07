Deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba reached 1700 after 10 new deaths reported as of Friday

Ten Manitobans have died due to COVID-19 in the last 3 days, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,700, according togovernment online dashboard.

There are currently 434 people in hospital due to the coronavirus, 14 more than on Friday.

The number of people receiving intensive care for COVID-19 also increased over the weekend, to 27 from 22.

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., Reported Monday that the official global death toll from the virus has eclipsed six million.

The total number of ICU patients in Manitoba, including non-COVID patients, is now 97, twice as many as of Friday.

Manitoba’s five-day positive test rate also rose over the weekend to 14.7 percent from 12.6 percent on Friday.

Laboratory tests confirmed 88 new cases Monday and 422 new cases as of Friday. These numbers are considered uncounted due to limited access to testing.

There are currently 7,571 active cases in Manitoba, also considered a small number of the actual number of infections.

A total of 919 laboratory tests were performed on Monday.

Manitoba lifted its vaccine mandates on March 1st. Mask mandates, isolation requirements and contact tracking will end on March 15th.